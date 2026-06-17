The NHL offseason is still in its early phase, but several familiar names are already generating discussion across the league. In Pittsburgh, questions continue to surface about where veteran forwards Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust might end up. Meanwhile, in Edmonton, Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse is still one of the most discussed players following the reports of a trade request. Even if it doesn't appear that any situations are close to a resolution, the latest reports have added some fresh insight into how teams could handle these situations in the weeks ahead.

Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust Continue to Draw Interest Around the NHL

Trade speculation about Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust has basically turned into one of those annual offseason topics, and it seems like that trend continues this summer too.

As per Josh Yohe of The Athletic, Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas is not really trying to trade either player. However, Yohe reported that both forwards are staying on the board, if the right offer shows up.

Yohe also noted that Rust is drawing attention around the league. The 34-year-old winger put up 29 goals and a career best 65 points in 72 games last season. Even with the usual worries about age and an injury in the past, his reputation as a dependable two-way player continues to attract attention. Rust's role alongside Sidney Crosby could also influence any decision Dubas makes regarding a potential move.

Rakell also remains a name to watch. He had that slow start, plus a hand injury that sidelined him for 20 games, but the veteran winger finished up strong. Ended up with 24 goals and 48 points across 60 games. Yohe said there was interest around Rakell before the trade deadline, yet no offer came in at the level Dubas would need in order to move him. He also mentioned the Penguins would prefer NHL-ready talent in return, although draft picks and prospects could still be part of a package.

Yohe also added that defenseman Kris Letang could be available. However, he said that there is currently no interest in the 39-year-old blueliner, and his contract is carrying a $6.1 million cap hit for two more seasons.

Darnell Nurse and Philadelphia Flyers Linked as Trade Speculation Continues

Meanwhile, speculation keeps bubbling up around Darnell Nurse after a few reports came out that the Oilers defenseman actually submitted a trade request.

The nurse shared with Edmonton management a list of three to five preferred destinations, leading to growing discussion about possible landing spots. One of the clubs being mentioned alongside all this, is the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jackie Spiegel from The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that she heard there might be mutual interest between the Flyers and the Nurse group. However, Spiegel also got into the acquisition price side of it, and how much salary Edmonton would actually be keeping, in a possible arrangement.

Some observers have wondered whether Flyers captain Sean Couturier could end up involved in a trade, but there are still lingering questions about whether Couturier would sign off on his no-movement clause, especially after Philadelphia's improvement last season.