The offseason has brought few roster questions for NHL clubs that are trying to strengthen their teams before next season. In Anaheim Duck, the contract talks with some young players might end up changing future roster calls. Meanwhile, Toronto Maple Leafs is still dealing with that usual uncertainty around its goaltending depth.

There have been recent reports that both organizations could be looking at possible moves that could end up shaping what they plan for the 2026-27 campaign, making them two teams worth keeping an eye on during the summer season.

Could Anaheim Ducks Trade Olen Zellweger This Offseason

While a lot of the recent buzz around the Anaheim Ducks has leaned into the contract negotiations with a few young forwards, there's also another section of the roster that's quietly started to generate discussion. As per The Athletic's Harman Dayal, defenseman Olen Zellweger is listed among a group of restricted free-agent blueliners who might turn into trade options this offseason, depending on how things shake out.

The 22-year-old finished his entry-level contract after having spent the past two seasons with Anaheim. During that period he saw regular NHL action, but his actual role seemed smaller late in the campaign, as he was kept out of the lineup for the last regular-season games, and also then through the playoffs. That shift has made some observers sort of wonder if the Ducks might at some point consider making a move on him.

Additional reports have been linking Zellweger to teams looking for defensive support. NBC Sports Boston's Nick Goss pointed him out recently as a potential fit, for the Boston Bruins, and then Pittsburgh Hockey Now's Dan Kingerski suggested that both Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov could attract attention from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Still, Anaheim is expected to have plenty of salary cap flexibility, so the club might be able to keep hold of its young core without having to make some hard decisions.

Do Toronto Maple Leafs Have a Goaltending Decision to Make?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have shown up again and again in trade talks involving multiple roster players, but Sportsnet's Luke Fox recently pointed out the team's goaltending situation as just another angle to keep an eye on.

Fox added that Joseph Woll, Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby are all expected to be on one-way contracts next season. At the same time, prospect Artur Akhtyamov is also moving along in the system, so Toronto might end up needing a decision about how many goaltenders it wants to keep long term.

At the same time, the market for goaltenders might not be very favorable. Fox suggested several established netminders around the league could start drawing eyes if they end up being available, which would create extra competition for any team thinking about shifting in that role. So, because of that, Toronto's approach to goal still feels like one of the more interesting things to watch, this offseason.