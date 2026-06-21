Bowen Byram is the name dominating NHL trade chatter this week, and the Philadelphia Flyers keep coming up as one of the most logical destinations if the Buffalo Sabres decide to move him. TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday that multiple teams have engaged Buffalo in talks about the 25-year-old defenceman, who has one season remaining on his contract at a $6.25 million cap hit and is looking for a new deal worth north of $10 million annually, according to insider David Pagnotta. Byram is coming off a career-best 2025-26 season, posting 11 goals and 31 assists for 42 points across all 82 regular-season games, and performing well in Buffalo's run to the playoffs. He reportedly views himself as a number one defenceman, a role that is not available to him in Buffalo with Norris Trophy finalist Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power already established above him in the hierarchy.

Why the Flyers Make Sense

Philadelphia has been chasing a true number one defenceman for years, and GM Danny Briere has already shown a willingness to move quickly on targets this offseason after acquiring goaltender Joseph Woll and defenceman Simon Benoit from Toronto earlier this week. The Flyers previously tried to land Byram in 2024, offering Cutter Gauthier to Colorado in a one-for-one swap before Byram was instead dealt to Buffalo for Casey Mittelstadt.

Daily Faceoff's Anthony Di Marco reported Tuesday that a specific blockbuster framework involving Byram and Flyers winger Owen Tippett does not have real traction, with a team source indicating that while the trade would be fair, it is not something Philadelphia is currently interested in pursuing. That does not rule out a different package built around other Flyers assets.

The Other Teams Circling

The Flyers are far from alone. The St. Louis Blues, Boston Bruins, Anaheim Ducks, Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs have all been mentioned as potential destinations. Toronto's interest is notable given new GM John Chayka's aggressive start to the offseason, though any deal with a divisional rival like Buffalo would likely come at a significant premium.

Buffalo's asking price reportedly centres on a legitimate top-six forward rather than draft picks, reflecting the Sabres' shift from rebuilding to genuine contention after ending their playoff drought this season. Whatever happens, Byram's situation looks set to be one of the defining storylines of the NHL offseason.