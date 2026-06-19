The NHL offseason is already bringing major trade discussions as teams evaluate their plans. Bowen Byram, Matthew Knies and a bunch of Vancouver Canucks players have become part of growing speculation around the league. Some teams are trying to bolster their lineups, while others are preparing for change and insider reports have pointed to a few notable angles. While no major moves are officially confirmed yet, these names are expected to stay front and center as the offseason trade market starts gaining momentum.

Bowen Byram Continues to Draw Interest Ahead of NHL Offseason

TSN's Darren Dreger reported that Bowen Byram has pulled in interest from “multiple teams”, as NHL organizations continue monitoring the Buffalo Sabres defenseman.

Byram, 25, was part of trade discussions last summer before he signed a two-year contract that's worth an average of $6.25 million each season. He followed that with a strong season, posting a career high of 42 points in 82 games, and also seven points in 13 postseason appearances.

Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekalainen reportedly told Byram during his exit interview that the team would like to keep him. Yet, there is still uncertainty around whether Byram would rather have a bigger role, top-pairing minutes, instead of staying in a second-pairing slot.

Dreger also reported that Byram's agent Darren Ferris “has some history with marching players to the open market.” And if Buffalo thinks a long-term agreement could turn difficult, then the team might look at a trade option. Moving Byram could also make room under the cap, so they can focus on players like Alex Tuch and Zach Benson.

Vancouver Canucks Could Have Several Players in Trade Discussions

The Vancouver Canucks are also facing offseason questions after Patrick Johnston of The Province reported that the rebuilding team is shopping “virtually everyone” this summer.

Johnston reported that Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Jake DeBrusk and Nils Hoglander all could come up in discussions. Pettersson is, still, hard to move because of his $11.6 million cap hit that runs through 2031-32 and that full no-movement clause. Boeser, meanwhile, is not being actively shopped right now but he could end up available. Hoglander is seen as someone who might profit from a fresh start. DeBrusk could actually be the easiest to move, since his case lines up with the rebuild plans.

Matthew Knies Continues to Be Mentioned in Trade Speculation

At the same time, Matthew Knies has stepped into trade conversations too. Darren Dreger reported that “a number of NHL executives” think Knies might get traded this summer. Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos pointed out that the Toronto Maple Leafs forward has been tied to the Montreal Canadiens, although other organizations are keeping an eye on him as well.

However, Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun feels that trading Knies would not really make sense for Toronto, age-wise, potential-wise, and contract-price-wise too. With multiple teams probing changes, the NHL offseason trade scene should stay pretty lively through the next few weeks.