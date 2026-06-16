The NHL has confirmed it is launching a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mike Babcock's resignation from the Columbus Blue Jackets in September 2023, a process triggered by the Edmonton Oilers' pursuit of Babcock as their next head coach and a direct demand from the NHL Players' Association that the league conduct a thorough review before any hiring goes ahead. Babcock was brought to Columbus in July 2023 on what appeared to be one of the more high-profile coaching hires of the summer. He resigned before coaching a single regular-season game after the Spittin' Chiclets podcast reported that he had asked players to show him personal photos stored on their mobile phones as part of a getting-to-know-you exercise. The NHLPA reviewed the situation at the time, but no formal NHL investigation was completed because Babcock voluntarily resigned.

That unfinished process has now returned. The NHLPA informed the Oilers last week that if Edmonton intends to proceed with the hire, the union expects the league to conduct a full investigation into what happened in Columbus. A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Associated Press on Monday that the NHL is moving forward with exactly that.

The Allegation That Has Not Been Made Public

The phone photos were not the full story. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported that the NHLPA is in possession of additional significant claims from their own investigation into Babcock's Columbus tenure, claims that were presented to the NHL prior to his resignation and that sources describe as the actual reason he resigned rather than the phone allegation alone. The nature of those claims has not been made public.

Seravalli added: "Sources indicate that asking players to see photos is NOT what ultimately resulted in Babcock's resignation. It was the subsequent allegation that cost Babcock his job."

Where the Oilers Stand

Edmonton's interest in Babcock has been described as serious. According to Sportsnet's Mark Spector, Babcock was grilled by Oilers leadership in a meeting last week about past conduct and left a strong impression despite the difficult session. GM Stan Bowman has been given what sources describe as a green light to pursue the hire.

TSN's Darren Dreger added one notable caveat: if Babcock were to back out at this stage, a league source says there would be no reason to investigate. The investigation, in other words, exists because Edmonton is still moving forward.