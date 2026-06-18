Mason McTavish's future with the Anaheim Ducks is once again under the spotlight after recent remarks from an NHL insider. As trade speculation starts to crank up across the league, the young forward has emerged as a player who could become part of one of the offseason biggest storylines. At the same time, the whole situation is also attracting attention in Detroit, where the uncertainty around Dylan Larkin continues to create questions about the Red Wings' long-term plans. With both players now attached to major conversations, this is definitely a development worth watching closely.

NHL Insider Darren Dreger Reported Mason McTavish Could Be Traded This Offseason

TSN insider Darren Dreger reported Thursday, that he thinks Mason McTavish will likely get moved this offseason, and that would just add another notable name to an NHL market that's been active lately.

McTavish's connection with the Ducks has been under the spotlight for a while now. The 23-year-old spent most of last season working in the middle-six roles despite entering the league with expectations of becoming a cornerstone player. There have also been reports hinting at him feeling frustrated about his ice time, and some earlier contract negotiations brought a bit of tension between the player and the organization too.

So basically, Anaheim seems open to looking at other options at the moment. And the schedule timing could even help Detroit quite a bit. McTavish is now going into his second season on a six-year deal with a cap hit of around $7 million, and many evaluators still think his best hockey is ahead of him. Getting a younger forward with his combination of size, skill and upside would be a significant addition for any club looking to reshape its core.

Could Mason McTavish Trade Rumors Impact Dylan Larkin's Future in Detroit?

Detroit's interest in a player like McTavish has become even more compelling, because there is so much wobble around Dylan Larkin right now.

One possible scenario is that Larkin might become part of a package headed for Anaheim. That move would give the Ducks an established top-line center, allowing the Red Wings to bring in a younger player who could help shape the franchise's next chapter.

There is also another angle to consider. Bringing in a player of McTavish's caliber could shore up Detroit's roster enough so Larkin sees the organization is still serious about building a competitive club around him.

For now, Mason McTavish stays listed as an Anaheim Ducks player, but Darren Dreger's report only intensified trade speculation. Since Dylan Larkin's future remains uncertain, Detroit might emerge as a team worth watching if discussions around McTavish continue to gain momentum this offseason.