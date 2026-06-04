Ivan Demidov's future with the Montreal Canadiens could become clearer soon. As per reports the Canadiens are expected to move fast on a long- term extension for the young forward. Meanwhile, Patrick Roy continues to emerge as a serious candidate in the Toronto Maple Leafs coaching search, after he reportedly impressed during his interview. Further along, Vincent Trocheck's trade situation has gone a bit quieter now; meanwhile, there's still a lot of uncertainty floating around about Brendan Gallagher and also Islanders captain Anders Lee.

Montreal Canadiens Expected To Move Quickly On Ivan Demidov Deal

According to Sportsnet insider Eric Engels, the Montreal Canadiens are likely to chase a long-term extension with Ivan Demidov once July begins. The timing could prove significant, since the current collective bargaining agreement expires on September 16. Engels also pointed out that getting it done before that date would let Demidov sign an eight-year deal with a more favorable signing bonus layout.

Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes has kinda already picked out Demidov as a core piece of the franchise's future, and the young forward has also made it pretty clear he wants to remain in Montreal. With both sides seemingly aligned, the expectation is that negotiations could progress quickly once the offseason gets into its next stage.

Could Patrick Roy Become the Next Toronto Maple Leafs Coach

Toronto Maple Leafs keep looking at possible candidates for that head coaching opening, and Patrick Roy is still right there in the conversation. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said recently that Roy's meeting with the team “went very well” and that seems to boost his chances, while Toronto searches for a new bench boss.

Are New York Rangers Still Considering a Vincent Trocheck Trade

Trade speculation with Vincent Trocheck seems to be losing a bit of steam here. As TSN insider Darren Dreger said, the New York Rangers are not really trying to move the veteran center right now, even with those recent rumors that tangle him with the Maple Leafs. Dreger also mentioned that New York might rather circle back on the whole idea later, nearer the trade deadline, instead of pushing anything too hard this summer.

Gallagher Trade Talk, Anders Lee's Future Remains Uncertain

Meanwhile, Rick Dhaliwal said that Brendan Gallagher's agent has gotten permission from the Canadiens to facilitate a possible trade. With just one year left on his contract, Montreal is reportedly looking to push the deal along, without having to retain salary.



Elsewhere, Pierre LeBrun reported that contract discussions between Islanders captain Anders Lee and the club have stalled out. While both sides still seem interested in continuing the partnership, there's a growing sense that Lee may try unrestricted free agency as soon as the market opens on July 1.