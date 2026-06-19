Jonathan Toews officially brought the curtain down on his NHL career in Winnipeg on Friday. Still, the spotlight of his retirement announcement was less about achievements and more about the people who somehow shaped his journey. Speaking at the Jonathan Toews Sportsplex, the longtime NHL captain delivered an emotional speech filled with gratitude, fond memories, and quiet reflection. From his years with the Chicago Blackhawks to his last season with the Winnipeg Jets, Toews shared some personal stories, giving a deeper look at the relationships and experiences that defined his career.

Jonathan Toews Looks Back on His Chicago Blackhawks Career and Teammates

During his speech, Toews spent a lot of time reflecting on his years in Chicago, saying his time with the Blackhawks was a special chapter that felt like it slid by in a flash. He thanked former general manager Stan Bowman, and the head coach Joel Quenneville before he started talking about the teammates who helped shape his career.

Among the first players he brought up was Patrick Kane, his longtime teammate, and one of the most successful partners of his NHL career. When he looked back on those early days, Toews said, "Patrick Kane came in with me as a rookie, we're kind of an odd couple for a lot of those years, especially when we were rooming together."

He also talked about how Kane helped him move through his whole career, adding, "Going through the journey with a young player like himself definitely took the pressure off me, but at the same time, a guy like that is going to push you to get better."

Meanwhile, Toews also thanked Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Patrick Sharp for helping him figure out what leadership actually means to captain an NHL team.

Jonathan Toews Thanks Winnipeg Jets and Hometown Community During Retirement Speech

When he redirected his attention toward Winnipeg, Toews made it clear just how much going back home mattered to him. He said thanks to Jets chairman Mark Chipman for giving him the chance to play in front of family, friends, and the same community where his hockey journey began.

Speaking to Chipman straight up, Toews noted, "Thank you for giving me the opportunity to live out my dream of pulling on that Jets sweater and playing in front of my hometown community." He didn't stop there. Toews also thanked general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and head coach Scott Arniel for trusting him after two years out of the game. Reflecting on that uncertainty, Toews explained, "I know I was kind of a wild card, not knowing what this year would look like, having been away from the game for two years."

In the end, Toews wrapped things up with one last thought for Winnipeg and Jets fans, saying, "I'm so proud to be from Winnipeg and thank you guys for making this year so special."

It was a fitting way to close up an emotional speech, as Toews ended up focusing on gratitude and the folks who played an important role throughout his hockey journey instead of looking back on his accomplishments on the ice.

