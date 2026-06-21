The Florida Panthers traded forward Mackie Samoskevich to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, receiving the 25th overall pick in this year's NHL Draft and a conditional second-round pick in 2027 in return. The deal comes six days before the draft begins in Buffalo and gives Florida two first-round selections this year, a notable haul for a team that just won back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Kraken general manager Jason Botterill explained the logic behind acquiring him. "Mackie is a talented young player who we are excited to bring into the fold. He has speed, skill and scoring ability. A Stanley Cup champion with the Panthers in 2025, Mackie's a player who can step into a top-six role and make an immediate impact for our group."

Why Florida Decided to Move On From Mackie Samoskevich

Samoskevich set career highs with 12 goals and 20 assists for 32 points in 77 games this past season, but his shooting percentage dipped to a modest 7.5 percent. As a restricted free agent, the Panthers faced the prospect of either matching a significant offer sheet from another team or paying him a contract that analytics models projected at roughly $5.25 to $6.7 million annually over six years. With Florida already carrying 11 forwards and six defencemen under contract for next season, turning him into future draft assets was viewed as the more efficient path.

Originally selected 24th overall by Florida in the 2021 NHL Draft out of the University of Michigan, Samoskevich finishes his Panthers tenure with 27 goals and 63 points across 156 regular-season games, plus a Stanley Cup ring from the 2024-25 championship run.

What the Trade Means for Seattle

The Kraken missed the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons since entering the league, and general manager Botterill is betting Samoskevich can provide an offensive jolt the roster has lacked. He is expected to slot in alongside Kaapo Kakko and Shane Wright, forming a young second line Seattle hopes can develop together over the coming seasons.

Samoskevich remains a restricted free agent and will need a new contract before camp opens. With this move, the Panthers head into the draft holding two first-round picks, while Seattle parts with significant draft capital in pursuit of immediate scoring help up front.