Dylan Larkin's trade request is still generating discussion around the NHL, and its effect could extend well beyond the Detroit Red Wings. While Detroit is dealing with the problem of navigating through a possible blockbuster trade involving its captain, it's also starting to affect the market for other veteran-style centers.

Now, the Red Wings aren't just looking at Larkin's next step, they also have to figure out multiple roster gaps , if a deal eventually materializes. Reports have linked the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights , and Florida Panthers to the 29 year old center. Still questions remain about whether those clubs possess the assets necessary to satisfy Detroit's demands.

Dylan Larkin Situation Could Affect Vincent Trocheck's Trade Market

Alongside the Larkin speculation, another name draws attention, and that is New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck. The seasoned forward keeps showing up in trade rumours during the past few months, and he's still under contract for three more seasons, with a cap hit sitting at $5.625 million each year.

As per Mollie Walker from the New York Post, Larkin's arrival on the trade market changes the whole landscape for teams looking for help down the middle. Now that the Red Wings captain is available, Trocheck isn't really seen as the premier center who might be available this summer anymore.

However, Walker said that Larkin being there, shouldn't drag Trocheck's value down too much, so long as the Red Wings star keeps a smaller set of preferred destinations. If some teams can not end up with Larkin, they might still look at Trocheck in a good way, as kind of a substitute, thanks to his experience, contract value, and that steady production Trocheck's own preferences could also shape the market. The Rangers forward has reportedly preferred to stay near the American East Coast , so some destinations may get cut off from consideration even before the trade talks start to truly move.

Could Sebastian Cossa Become a Trade Option for the Detroit Red Wings?

While attention stays focused on Larkin , another Red Wings player has lately popped up in trade speculation. Detroit Hockey Now's Bob Duff pointed to comments from ESPN insider Kevin Weekes, he stated that goaltender Sebastian Cossa might turn into a trade target this offseason.

Weekes mentioned that the Utah Mammoth could be one of the organizations keeping monitoring on the 23-year-old goaltender. Cossa was picked 15th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft and has long been regarded as a key part of Detroit's future in goal.

However, Detroit has a decent amount of goalie depth already. Prospects Trey Augustine and Michal Postava are also moving through the system. That coverage gives Detroit some flexibility, if they decide to explore trade options involving Cossa.

Duff also mentioned the earlier speculation linking Cossa and the Edmonton Oilers, though he called it a “false flag” rumor. Even so, he suggested Edmonton could make sense as a destination, especially with its long-term questions on net and with Cossa strong development at the AHL level.

For now, most of the attention remains on Larkin's trade request , but Cossa's name is slipping into the rumor too, which gives Detroit another important decision to weigh this summer.

