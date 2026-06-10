This offseason the Buffalo Sabres might make an important decision regarding goaltender Devon Levi. The 24-year-old is still one of the organization's more fascinating bets, but his route toward a true full-time NHL role has become increasingly complicated due to Buffalo's goalie situation being crowded. Lately, the trade talk around Levi has been picking up steam, especially after Daily Faceoff's Matt Larkin reported that multiple teams could have interest in the young goaltender. With roster decisions looming and Levi seeking a larger opportunity, his future is shaping up to be one of the Sabres' biggest offseason headlines.

Why NHL Teams Are Monitoring Devon Levi's Situation

According to Daily Faceoff's Matt Larkin, Levi has emerged as a notable name on the NHL trade market, heading into the offseason. The insider reported that “plenty of teams” would be interested in taking a real chance on the young goaltender's upside, if Buffalo decides to put him on the market.

The young goaltender has been one of Rochester's more reliable players in recent years. He put up a 2.52 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage in 120 appearances. Levi also showed up big during the Calder Cup Playoffs, landing a .917 save percentage over 16 postseason games. And with these consistent performances at the AHL level, he kept drawing attention from teams that are looking for help in net.

Before Levi went fully professional, he was one of college hockey's most decorated net minders at Northeastern University, and he got a lot of attention for staying consistent and for having an elite save percentage. Those performances helped lock in his reputation as a future NHL starter, and remain a major reason why rival teams continue monitoring his situation.

What Is Complicating Devon Levi's Future in Buffalo Sabres

Levi's chances of getting true regular NHL playing time in Buffalo are still uncertain. The Sabres do already have Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon and Colten Ellis sitting in the goaltending mix, so there is not much space left for another netminder, who wants that full-time role. On top of that, Levi also needs waivers to head back to the AHL next season, his future has been talked about more than usual around the league.

That situation has led to questions about whether Buffalo could look into moving the 24-year-old this summer. The organization does value Levi, but keeping him around without a clear NHL chance might not be the best result for either side. At the same time, the Sabres would still have to weigh any proposal carefully, with all that uncertainty surrounding their future in goal.

Money can also end up mattering quite a bit in Buffalo's choices. Luukkonen has a $4.75 million cap hit that runs through 2028-29, and moving that contract would create additional flexibility. Still, if the Sabres keep their existing trio of Luukkonen, Lyon and Ellis together, trading Levi could end up being the more sensible path since he's likely chasing a bigger chance somewhere else.