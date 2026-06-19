The Toronto Maple Leafs made a major move, to lock in their blue line, by acquiring Darren Raddysh from the Tampa Bay Lightning in a sign-and-trade deal. The veteran defenseman became one of the NHL's biggest “breakout” stories during the 2025-26 season,and his arrival gives Toronto a valuable two-way presence. With the Maple Leafs looking to improve defensively, Raddysh's addition could become a key part of the team's offseason plans as they reshape their roster for the upcoming campaign.

Darren Raddysh Joins Toronto Maple Leafs After Major Lightning Trade

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the Maple Leafs got this sign-and-trade thing done with the Tampa Bay Lightning for defenseman Darren Raddysh. In exchange, the Lightning received a fifth-round pick at the 2026 NHL Draft.

As part of it, Raddysh signed an eight-year contract worth $68 million, with an average annual value of 8.5 million. The 30-year-old blueliner was also set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, but that was all before the deal was completed.

Raddysh sort of had a career-best thing going in 2025-26 with Tampa Bay, where he racked up 22 goals and 70 points in 73 games. On top of that, he posted a plus-21 rating, while averaging 22:42 of ice time per game, establishing himself as one of the league's most productive offensive defensemen.

The Toronto native's journey to NHL success was far from traditional. After he went undrafted following his time with the Erie Otters, Raddysh signed with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018. Then he spent several seasons developing in the American Hockey League before becoming a regular NHL player.

Darren Raddysh Brings Two-Way Skill to Maple Leafs Blue Line

The Maple Leafs figure that Raddysh can immediately improve their defensive group. Toronto gave up the second-highest number of goals per game across the NHL this season, making defensive upgrades a priority heading into the offseason.

Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka explained how this move matters in a statement that the team shared. “We are thrilled to add a defenseman of Darren's caliber to our organization,” Chayka said. “Darren has emerged as one of the NHL's premier two-way defensemen, combining elite puck-moving ability with poise, competitiveness, and strong play in all three zones.”

Raddysh has put together 143 points, with 35 goals and 108 assists, over 249 NHL games all with the Lightning. His offensive development and his comfort handling heavy minutes are what made him an especially appealing target for Toronto.

Honestly, this move feels like another big step in Toronto's active offseason. The Maple Leafs already pulled in players from the Philadelphia Flyers, and they also brought in Jim Hiller as their new head coach. With Chayka steering the front office, Toronto seems intent on sharpening the roster, and Darren Raddysh could end up fitting into that idea in a meaningful way.