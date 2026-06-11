The Philadelphia Flyers could end up being one of those trade destinations for Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse, as the team keeps looking for ways to tighten up its blue line during this offseason. The Flyers did get back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in six years, but there are still questions hanging around about their defensive depth going into next season. Now, a new report from Anthony SanFilippo of On Pattison says Philadelphia has at least discussed what a potential move for Nurse might even look like. While it doesn't seem like any deal is truly close, the veteran blueliner's name has now surfaced as a player worth monitoring during the summer.

Are the Philadelphia Flyers a Potential Trade Destination for Darnell Nurse?

As Per SanFilippo, an outside source that is not part of the Flyers organization said Nurse told the Oilers, that there's only a small set of teams he would currently approve as trade spots under his no movement clause.

"A source outside of the Flyers organization said Nurse, who has a full no-trade clause in his contract through the end of next season, has told the Oilers there are a few teams he is willing to be traded to right now," SanFilippo reported. He added, "Are the Flyers one of them? It's unclear, but a separate source told me they would be an approved destination."

The report comes at a time when Philadelphia could use another experienced left-handed defender. Veteran Nick Seeler is starting to show signs of wear and tear, while restricted free agent Emil Andrae has been talked about as a player who might end up elsewhere next season. A nurse would add real NHL experience too, after playing a big part on Edmonton's blue line for years, over the long haul.

Can the Philadelphia Flyers Afford Darnell Nurse's Contract?

While the fit might look fine on paper, the Nurse contract is still the biggest hurdle. The 31-year-old has four years to go on his deal, with a $9.25 million cap hit. On top of that, the Flyers have other major things to sort out this summer, like getting new contracts squared away for Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, and then Matvei Michkov becomes extension eligible on July 1.

Talking about the financial side of this potential move, a Flyers source told SanFilippo, “That's the difficult part of the conversation. It depends on what the cost is for them to retain, and how much they would be retaining.” For now, the whole situation stays a bit speculative, but Nurse has definitely become a linked name to Philadelphia as the club evaluates options to improve its defense moving into next season.

