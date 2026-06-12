The NHL's biggest stars are once again in the spotlight after the league finally unveiled its First and Second All-Star Teams for the 2025-26 season. Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and a handful of other top-tier performers got the nod after standout campaigns that kept fans and analysts talking, all year long. This season's picks got even more intriguing after one of the closest MVP races in league history, showing just how intense the fight for individual honors was across the NHL.

How Connor McDavid and Nikita Kucherov Led the NHL First All Star Team

Nikita Kucherov and Connor McDavid headlined the NHL's first All-Star Team, right after finishing at the top of a fiercely contested Hart Trophy race. Kucherov in the end grabbed the MVP honors, but McDavid was just a little behind after another remarkable season.

The voting itself is historic. For the first time in NHL history, three players managed to pull in at least 25 percent of the first-place Hart Trophy votes. Nathan MacKinnon finished that elite trio, right off another dominant year with the Colorado Avalanche.

Kucherov got his fifth First All-Star Team selection after he went past 80 assists and 120 points for a third straight season. At the same time, McDavid quietly led the league with 138 points and he received his sixth First All-Star Team nod as a center. That milestone put him even with Jean Beliveau, Phil Esposito and Stan Mikita for the second-highest number of First Team selections by a center, only Wayne Gretzky is still ahead.

The First All- Star Team also had Jason Robertson, Zach Werenski, Cale Makar and Andrei Vasilevskiy. Robertson's selection comes at an interesting time, as the Dallas Stars forward heads into a crucial offseason, and he's a pending restricted free agent. Werenski and Vasilevskiy, they also added onto years that were already great, including the Norris Trophy and the Vezina Trophy respectively.

Nathan MacKinnon and David Pastrnak Highlight NHL Second All Star Team

The NHL's second All-Star Team mixed proven players with a bunch of names getting the honor for the first time. Nathan MacKinnon grabbed another spot after a strong season, he finished among the league's most productive forwards and led the NHL with 53 goals. Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak also got the nod coming off his fourth straight 100-point season, further cementing his place among the league's elite offensive talents.

Also, a few rising players had those breakthrough vibes in the voting. Cole Caufield, Rasmus Dahlin, Evan Bouchard and Logan Thompson were all selected for an NHL All-Star Team for the first time in their careers. Dahlin and Bouchard set new career bests in points, while Caufield's 51-goal run kept putting him right in the spotlight with the league's sharper scorers. And of course, the race stayed super close, with players such as Macklin Celebrini, Kirill Kaprizov, Lane Hutson, Quinn Hughes and Ilya Sorokin finishing just outside the final selections.

