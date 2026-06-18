The NHL offseason rumor continues to gain momentum, with several veteran players finding themselves at the center of speculation. Winnipeg Jets star Connor Hellebuyck is still one of the biggest names being talked about, after the comments he made earlier this spring, meanwhile Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly, and also Montreal Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher. Although no major developments have occurred recently, insiders and reporters continue to discuss these situations that could become talking points throughout the summer.

Connor Hellebuyck Trade Speculation Continues to Draw Attention

Connor Hellebuyck‘s future ended up a topic of discussion, after the Winnipeg Jets had a pretty disappointing end to the season. The veteran goalie voiced real frustration with where the club seems to be headed, while emphasizing his desire to compete for a Stanley Cup.

Then the Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff came out and defended Hellebuyck's remarks, he just waved off the whole notion that the three-time Vezina Trophy winner was trying to send any message to management. After that, it looks like neither side really added much publicly.

Even so, speculation continues to build. During Monday's 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman mentioned there was "a lot of noise" around Hellebuyck. Nick Kypreos chimed in with a very close take, like saying the Jets goaltender could end up being one of the discussed names of the offseason. TSN's Darren Dreger also got into it, saying that Cheveldayoff is in a spot where he has to pay attention to offers.

Yet Ken Wiebe and Mike McIntyre from the Winnipeg Free Press reported that there's been no sign from either Hellebuyck or Jets management that a deal is even on the table. They said a fair bit of the chatter comes from folks trying to connect circumstances involving Dylan Larkin and Quinn Hughes to Hellebuyck's situation.

Morgan Rielly Continues to Be Linked to Trade Speculation

Elsewhere, the Toronto Maple Leafs might stay active after general manager John Chayka finished his first deal earlier this week. Still, Morgan Rielly may not be included in any upcoming moves.

As per Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun, Rielly has not been approached about waiving his no movement clause. Koshan also said the experienced defenseman hasn't sent in a roster of preferred trading lists, even with the speculation continuing.

Brendan Gallagher Continues to Be Linked to Vancouver Canucks Rumors

In Montreal, Brendan Gallagher is still tied up with the Vancouver Canucks. Ben Kuzma over at The Province mentioned that Daily Faceoff's Jeff Marek was wondering if the Canadiens might take a chance on injury-prone center Filip Chytil, as a possible second-line piece.

At the same time, Montreal Gazette reporter Stu Cowan was asked about whether Gallagher could be moved for Canucks winger Jake DeBrusk. Cowan said that it probably would take more than just Gallagher by himself for a deal like that to even work.

For now, all three situations are still speculative, but they're expected to stay close and be watched through the offseason.

