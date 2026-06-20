The Columbus Blue Jackets have made another offseason decision tied to one of their former first-round picks. Defenseman Corson Ceulemans will stay with the organization after he agreed to a new contract, so he gets another chance to continue his development. Even though the 23-year-old is still waiting for his NHL debut, the Blue Jackets are still convinced about his long-term potential. Following the strongest season of his professional career, Ceulemans is now entering an important year, as he tries to make that next step toward reaching the NHL.

Corson Ceulemans Earns New Columbus Blue Jackets Deal After Career-Best AHL Season

The Columbus Blue Jackets report that Corson Ceulemans has signed a one-year, two-way contract extension. And according to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, the agreement comes with an NHL salary of $850,000, and an AHL salary of $95,000.

Ceulemans just finished his third complete season with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, and it turned out to be his most productive year yet. The defenseman played in 64 games, which was a career high, and he put up 24 points, beating his previous best totals in both areas too.

Even with all that, Ceulemans is still one of the few first-round selections from the 2021 NHL Draft who haven't made their NHL debut. Still, Columbus keeps viewing him as a meaningful prospect. Last season his role expanded, with regular top-four minutes and a notable amount of penalty kill responsibilities, which shows how the organization is steadily upping their confidence in where his development is going.

Don Waddell Highlights Corson Ceulemans' Growth and Future Potential

Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell praised the young defenseman's progress, while also talking about the extension a bit.

Waddell said, "Corson is a talented, young defenseman with excellent offensive instincts, skating ability and puck-moving skills. He made significant progress last season, and we're excited to see him take further steps in his career in our organization."

As a right-handed defenseman with size, mobility, and physicality, Ceulemans keeps offering traits that tend to be appreciated across the NHL. While Columbus was still focused on a playoff push last season, and didn't really have many chances to see inexperienced defensemen, the team still thinks he can turn into a dependable NHL player.

The Athletic's Scott Wheeler projected Ceulemans as a possible “assertive No. 7-8 D,” and this extension gives him another season to keep pushing toward that goal. With his confidence rising, and his development trending in the right direction, Ceulemans should get a real chance to build a stronger argument for an NHL call-up come the 2026-27 season.