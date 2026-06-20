The Carolina Hurricanes are still enjoying that glow from their Stanley Cup win, but the organization has already started to tinker around for next season. And one of the choices they made involves veteran forward Nicolas Deslauriers, his situation was a bit unsure with free agency coming up soon. Instead of just waiting around until the summer market actually opens, Carolina quickly keeps the experienced winger inside the organization. The announcement rolled out in that memorable style too, bringing along yet another standout episode for the franchise, and for its supporters.

Nicolas Deslauriers Signs New Carolina Hurricanes Deal at Stanley Cup Parade

The Carolina Hurricanes announced Saturday that Nicolas Deslauriers has signed a two-year contract extension worth $1.75 million. The deal is reported to have an average annual value of $875,000, as announced by general manager Eric Tulsky during the team's Stanley Cup championship parade.

Somewhere in the day's most memorable parts, Deslauriers signed the contract on stage, during the celebration in Raleigh. The veteran winger was set to turn into an unrestricted free agent on July 1 but Carolina chose to lock in his future before the offseason market really opened.

The Hurricanes picked up Deslauriers from the Philadelphia Flyers at the March 6 trade deadline, in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick. Even if his role got smaller after he came to Carolina, the organization still seemed to value what he brought both on and off the ice.

Eric Tulsky Explains Why Nicolas Deslauriers Remains Important to Carolina Hurricanes

When talking about the extension, Eric Tulsky said “Nic has fit in with our locker room and culture from Day 1, when he got to Raleigh. He provides a veteran presence and adds that physical element to our roster.”

Deslauriers showed up in seven regular-season games with Carolina and then one playoff match during the club's Stanley Cup ride. While he recorded just one assist, his physical style remained evident, with 39 hits in total over his eight appearances with the Hurricanes.

The 35-year-old actually has a ton of NHL time behind him, moving through the Los Angeles Kings, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens, Anaheim Ducks, Minnesota Wild, Philadelphia Flyers and Hurricanes. Over 708 regular-season games, he's put up 53 goals and 53 assists, and along the way he has built a name as one of the league's toughest and most physical forwards.

With the extension completed, Deslauriers is expected to continue serving as a depth option and veteran presence over the next two seasons. And for a team chasing a title that wants to hold on to its identity, Carolina seems convinced that his experience, leadership and physicality are still key components of the lineup, going forward.