The Carolina Hurricanes and the Vegas Golden Knights gave hockey fans plenty to talk about during an action-packed Stanley Cup Final. Still, the spotlight is already sliding over to the offseason. Both teams are still firmly in win-now mode, yet a few roster decisions could shape their next chapters over the coming months. For Carolina, it appears they have some financial flexibility and a steady group of staples already lined up, whereas Vegas is dealing with a more intricate situation as it tries to keep the right players while also working through salary cap concerns heading into the 2026-27 season.

Carolina Hurricanes Face Important Decisions on Frederik Andersen and Alexander Nikishin

The Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes step into the offseason in a strong position. Justin Pelletier from The News & Observer, pointed out that Carolina already has 13 of its 14 forwards, five of its seven defensemen and two of its three goaltenders locked under contract for next season. Pelletier also mentioned that 15 players are signed beyond the 2026-27 campaign, which reinforces the idea that the franchise is set up to stay competitive.

Even so, general manager Eric Tulsky still has those important calls to make. ESPN's Kristen Shilton mentioned that the veteran goaltender Frederik Andersen is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. As Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov are already under contract, the Hurricanes might decide against keeping a trio of goalkeepers next season.

Another player worth monitoring is defenseman Alexander Nikishin. Even though the restricted free agent can't receive an offer sheet, Pelletier believed the 24-year-old is still not fully assured a roster spot for next season. Shilton also suggested Tulsky is unlikely to pull off another big move in free agency after bringing in Nikolaj Ehlers last summer, with smaller roster adjustments appearing more likely.

Vegas Golden Knights Face Tough Decisions on Pavel Dorofeyev and Rasmus Andersson

The Golden Knights face different problems. ESPN writer Ryan S. Clark said that Vegas has to deal with the salary-cap situation if it wants to keep defenseman Rasmus Andersson and also hang on to restricted free agent Pavel Dorofeyev.

Right now, the club's projected cap space is around $4.6 million, but according to reports, signing both of those guys could end up costing more than $14 million in total. Clark also pointed out that Dorofeyev became an attractive offer-sheet option, especially after putting together back-to-back seasons of 30 goals.

To add a bit more flexibility, Vegas might do better if the injured defenseman Alex Pietrangelo stays on long-term injured reserve. Even so, additional moves may still be required. Clark wondered whether goalkeeper Adin Hill could potentially become a trade candidate, more so because teams keep showing up with a strong appetite for experienced starters around the league.

So with Carolina trying to guard its championship window, and Vegas hunting for cap solutions, both organizations are walking into a pivotal offseason.