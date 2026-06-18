Bowen Byram's name is generating increasing trade talk as the NHL offseason begins to take shape. The Buffalo Sabres defenseman reportedly is drawing interest from a bunch of teams, and the Chicago Blackhawks could emerge as a logical suitor given their need for help on the left side of the blue line. TSN insider Darren Dreger said recently that several clubs are looking into a potential trade for Byram, which makes him one of the more interesting defensemen to keep an eye on this summer.

NHL Insider Darren Dreger Reports Multiple Teams Exploring Bowen Byram Trade

Bowen Byram has become one of those more talked-about defensemen in the middle of NHL trade speculation, and TSN insider Darren Dreger recently shared an update on the situation. Dreger posted on X "Multiple teams exploring a trade with the Buffalo Sabres involving Dman, Bo Byram. Byram has 1 yr left on his contract before becoming an unrestricted Free Agent. Agent, Darren Ferris has some history with marching players to the open market. Motivation for trade consideration.”

That comment naturally kicked off a bunch of back-and-forth about where he could land, and Chicago is one spot that would make some sense. The Blackhawks have been searching for a really impactful left-shot defenseman, and Byram's age, plus his particular skill set, and that offensive upside really align with the kind of defender they'd like to pursue as they keep working on building around their young core.

With Byram now entering the final year of his deal before unrestricted free agency, speculation about what happens next for him in Buffalo has kept growing. Because of that, multiple teams are reportedly checking in on what it might take to get the 25-year-old defenseman.

Could Bowen Byram Be a Fit for the Chicago Blackhawks?

For Chicago, the fit appears straightforward. The Blackhawks have a strong need for a difference-maker type left-shot defenseman, and Byram's ability to handle meaningful minutes across a bunch of different scenarios could make him something of an attractive target.

If the Blackhawks were able to acquire Byram, well then he'd immediately strengthen their defensive group. He's got the sort of skill set to slot in as a top-four type player and he can help out on both the power play and penalty kill.

The Sabres blueliner is also rolling off the best season of his NHL career. In 82 regular-season games, Byram put up 11 goals, 42 points and 15 rating, all as career highs. And then in these playoffs this spring, he tacked on four goals and seven points in 13 games.

Those numbers highlight why there's more interest building around the former top prospect. While no move appears imminent, Darren Dreger's report says teams are actively exploring the market. For a Blackhawks team trying to upgrade its blue line before the 2026-27 season, Bowen Byram remains a player who fits an important area of need.