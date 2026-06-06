Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has added another big achievement to his NHL career, after taking home the Vezina Trophy for the second time. The award, voted by the league's general managers and recognizes the league's to the NHL's top goaltender and it wrapped up a wild bounce-back season for the veteran netminder. Vasilevskiy was a favorite with the voters after leading the league in victories and helping Tampa Bay secure another playoff appearance. That combination kept putting him right there among the NHL's most elite goaltenders.

How Andrei Vasilevskiy Earned His Second Vezina Trophy

Vasilevskiy got overwhelming support from NHL general managers, showing up on 28 of 32 ballots and collecting 17 first-place votes. He finished with 114 voting points which placed him ahead of New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin and also Boston Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman.

The 31-year-old really enjoyed one of those stronger seasons in his career, wrapping it up with 39 wins across 58 starts while putting up a 2.31 goals against average, a .912 save percentage and two shutouts. That victory total was leading all NHL goaltenders and it also tossed in another major achievement for Vasilevskiy's career.

His latest Vezina Trophy also puts him in a select group of goaltenders who've won the award more than once. And more than that it locked in his standing as one of the steadier, most consistent guys of his generation after he helped the Lightning reach the postseason for the ninth straight year.

How Tampa Police Helped Surprise Andrei Vasilevskiy With the Vezina Trophy

While the award itself was pretty significant, the way Vasilevskiy got it ended up generating a lot of attention. The NHL coordinated a sort of surprise moment, involving members of the Tampa Police Department and also a K-9 unit, outside Tampa Bay's training facility.

After wrapping up an offseason workout Vasilevskiy was informed that authorities needed a bit of help, investigating suspicious objects found inside his vehicle. When the officers went through the car, and a police dog searched the area, the goaltender looked genuinely worried about what could have taken place.

The tension quickly went away when the officers said the mystery package was actually the Vezina Trophy. Vasilevskiy later joked that his biggest worry had been just keeping the vehicle safe, and then wrestling with the insurance paperwork too.

That presentation ended up being memorable and it added a unique final touch to a season where the veteran goaltender came back to the top of his craft, once more, setting himself up as one of the NHL's standout stars again.