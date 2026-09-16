Tyreek Hill could be one of the biggest names to watch as the NFL season moves toward October. The former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is still a free agent while recovering from a serious knee injury despite that his next move is already drawing attention. ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have said that Kansas City maybe a possible landing spot if Hill is ready to play. The timing is interesting after the Chiefs opened the season with a 31-10 win over Denver. For Kansas City, the idea is not only about Hill's past. It is about what he could still add.

Tyreek Hill's October Return Could Give The Chiefs A Reason To Wait

Kansas City does not need to make a quick decision. The Chiefs started the season against Denver winning 31-10 while Patrick Mahomes continued his return from a major knee injury.

Kenneth Walker III also gave the offense a raise with 173 rushing yards and a touchdown. That means Kansas City can use the opening weeks to see what works before considering another major addition.

Hill would still offer something the Chiefs do not easily replace. His speed can stretch a defense and create space for other players. That could become important if Kansas City wants another explosive option later in the season.

.@JFowlerESPN thinks a potential Tyreek Hill + Kansas City reunion could be in the cards:



“Tyreek Hill remains fond of the Chiefs, and a potential in-season signing would make a lot of sense. He should be closer to playing around October.” pic.twitter.com/bgOhRMDbNl — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 16, 2026

The biggest issue is his health. Hill suffered a serious left knee injury during the 2025 season including a dislocation and ligament damage to his ACL and LCL.

His agent Drew Rosenhaus has said doctors advised him to wait until October before attempting a comeback.

Tyreek Hill's Kansas City Connection Keeps The Door Open For A Reunion

Hill spent six seasons with Kansas City before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2022. During that time he became one of Patrick Mahomes' most dangerous targets and helped the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl with him.

ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano have now added to the reunion talk.

They wrote, “Free agent receiver Tyreek Hill remains fond of the Chiefs, and a potential in-season signing would make a lot of sense. He should be closer to playing around October.”

Hill also posted “hm” on X while watching Kansas City beat Denver. The short message quickly caught the attention of Chiefs fans, with some wondering if it meant anything about his future.

There is no confirmation that the post was a hint about Kansas City. Hill remains focused on his recovery, and any possible deal will depend heavily on when he is ready to play.

For now, the October window gives the Chiefs and Hill time to see how the season develops. If the receiver becomes available, the reunion talk could become much bigger.