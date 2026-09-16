Seattle's defending Super Bowl champions are now in damage-control mode just one week into the new season. Sam Darnold, who threw for over 4,300 yards last year and delivered a championship to the Pacific Northwest, went down on the fifth offensive snap of Seattle's Week 1 win over New England. He took a sack that drove his right knee into the turf. The injury has since been confirmed as a soft-tissue problem in his right glute area. Week 2 is already off the table. The bigger question now is how many more weeks follow.

When will Sam Darnold return from injury?

Sports medicine doctor Jesse Morse examined the imaging and gave the clearest medical read anyone outside the Seahawks facility has offered so far. His diagnosis points to a partial tear of the gluteus medius tendon at the bone attachment near the upper femur, with possible involvement of the gluteus minimus beneath it.

The Week 5 target that Darnold's camp is reportedly working toward? Morse says it is possible. But that comes with conditions.

"Sam Darnold. Confirmed right glute injury. Likely a partial tear of the gluteus medius tendon at its attachment on the lateral aspect of the greater trochanter of the proximal femur (leg bone)," Morse wrote Wednesday. "The gluteus minimus could be impacted as well (that sits underneath the medius). He's reportedly targeting a Week 5 return, which is a realistic possibility if he had ultrasound guided stem cell/PRP injected into there and has done a ton of rehab. This won't fully heal until the offseason. The good news is that this isn't his labrum or a fracture."

That last line matters more than people may realize. A labrum tear or a fracture would have almost certainly meant surgery and a much longer absence. What Darnold is dealing with is serious, but it is manageable. Still, Morse had floated a slightly more cautious estimate the day before, suggesting the team would likely sit Darnold for Weeks 2 and 3, test his movement before Week 4, and then reassess whether Week 5 or 6 was realistic.

The Seahawks have not placed Darnold on injured reserve, which is a telling decision in itself. IR would lock him out for at least four games. By keeping him off that list, the organization appears to believe a shorter absence is possible, or at least, worth keeping open.

What does the Seahawks' quarterback decision tell us about Sam Darnold's timeline?

Coach Mike Macdonald has confirmed Darnold will not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Drew Lock is set to start, with Jalen Milroe as the backup. Lock showed enough in relief last week, throwing for 187 yards and a touchdown, including a 45-yard connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a fourth-down play that proved decisive.

The schedule shapes the stakes here. Seattle faces the Cardinals in Week 2, then travels to Washington in Week 3, hosts the Chargers in Week 4, and takes on the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 5. That 49ers game now has a specific weight to it. Missing it would mean Darnold sits through four straight weeks of a title defense. Making it back for that one feels like the line Seattle is quietly hoping to hold.

Darnold, still just 29, has 20,444 career passing yards and 123 touchdowns across 101 games. He rebuilt his reputation in Minnesota, made two Pro Bowls in two seasons, and now holds a Super Bowl ring with Seattle. Losing him for even a month is not a minor inconvenience for a team trying to repeat.