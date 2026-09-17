Baker Mayfield was once closer to becoming Lamar Jackson's backup in Baltimore than most fans may realize. After his time with the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams, the quarterback was in talks with the Ravens when Todd Monken was running their offense. Baltimore believed Mayfield could join the team behind Jackson, but the plan changed when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed him. Monken revealed just how close that move came to happening, giving a glimpse into a career path that could have looked very different.

Baker Mayfield almost became Lamar's backup

Monken shared the story while speaking to reporters ahead of the Buccaneers' Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns. He was Baltimore's offensive coordinator at the time and had spoken with Mayfield about joining the Ravens.

“Only four years ago, when I was in Baltimore, we thought he was coming there to be our backup,” Monken told reporters. "The Bucs signed him, and the good lord put that in place for him, and he is taking advantage of that. We thought, after Carolina and the Rams, he was going to come to Baltimore, and I was fired up about it."

That opportunity changed the direction of Mayfield's career. He won a playoff game with Tampa Bay in 2023, put together a career year in 2024 and signed a three-year, $165 million extension with the team in 2026.

Todd Monken's connection with Baker Mayfield

Monken already knew Mayfield from their time together in Cleveland during the quarterback's 2019 season. Mayfield threw for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions that year.

Monken said Mayfield wanted game plans early so he could study them before games. He described him as highly intelligent and competitive, adding that Mayfield holds himself and those around him to a high standard.

Mayfield now has a chance to face Cleveland when the Buccaneers host the Browns on Sept. 20. He has admitted the matchup carries extra motivation, though he said his focus remains on the small details that can decide the game.

Had Tampa Bay not stepped in, Mayfield could have spent the past few seasons in Baltimore behind Jackson. Instead, the Ravens' former plan became one of the many turns in a career that eventually led Mayfield back to a starting job and a huge new contract.