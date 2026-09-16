Taylor Swift showed up to Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night ready to watch football, not perform it. The pop superstar attended her first Chiefs game since marrying Travis Kelce in July, and by the time the night was over, Pat McAfee had seen enough to call it the loudest, most electric suite he had ever been inside. Kansas City beat Denver 31–10. Travis made NFL history. And Swift, per McAfee, was locked in for every single snap of it.

What did Pat McAfee say about Taylor Swift at the Chiefs game?

McAfee did not hold back on Tuesday's episode of his show. He had spent Monday night in the suite alongside Taylor Swift, Tom Cruise, Donna Kelce, Jason Kelce and Swift's mom Andrea, who apparently arrived with candied bacon in tow. The whole scene was exactly as chaotic as it sounds.

He recalled walking into the box, dripping in sweat from the heat outside, and almost immediately bumping into Donna Kelce and Swift. He greeted Donna first, then turned to Swift: "Ms. Taylor!" Swift asked how he was doing, then pulled him straight into a hug. "And I'm drenched," McAfee said. "This is how I'm meeting Taylor Swift for the first time, really."

He clarified that while he was at their wedding in July, it was too hectic for a proper conversation. Monday night was different. He described it as genuinely getting to talk to her, even if he spent the first few seconds apologizing for the sweat.

On the way out, McAfee asked if he could grab a photo since cameras were not allowed inside the suite during the game. "She said, 'Absolutely.' She was so kind, so hospitable," he said.

But the moment that clearly stuck with him had nothing to do with introductions. It was watching Swift react to the game itself. "Hey, she's all in. She is... every snap," McAfee said. "That was the most into-it suite we've ever been in." When Travis hauled in his 59-yard catch, the suite erupted. McAfee described it as feeling like a genuine football crowd, not just a celebrity box. "Watching them experience a game was fantastic."

What milestone did Travis Kelce hit during the Chiefs vs. Broncos game?

The game itself gave Travis plenty to celebrate beyond the final score. His 59-yard reception moved him past Jason Witten into second place on the all-time receiving yards list for NFL tight ends, with only Tony Gonzalez ahead of him now. It was one of those career moments that tends to land quietly during a game and only fully registers afterward.

Travis marked the occasion in a personal way. He gave his game-worn No. 87 jersey to teammate Xavier Worthy, writing a message on the inside that read: "X! My brother forever! Cherish every time we step on the field. One of the realest on and off the gridiron!" Worthy posted it on his Instagram Stories alongside the caption: "My dawg @killatrav #2 all time joint."

It was a full night at Arrowhead. History in the stats sheet, a record-breaking catch, and Swift in the suite watching every bit of it.