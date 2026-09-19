The New Orleans Saints had a defensive touchdown. At least, that is what everyone thought for a few seconds. Chase Young had hit Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff from behind, the ball flew backwards, and New Orleans recovered it for a score. Then replay wiped it away. The officials ruled Goff's arm was moving forward before Young made contact, making it an incomplete pass instead of a fumble. Jason Kelce later watched the play with Travis Kelce and had one big problem with the NFL's reasoning: why should intent decide where the ball goes?

Kelce explains why the Jared Goff ruling makes no sense

Young broke through and hit Goff as the Lions quarterback faced 3rd and 16. The hit sent the ball about 20 yards backwards, and Saints safety Jonas Sanker picked it up and ran into the end zone. That gave New Orleans what appeared to be a game-tying touchdown.

The officials later overturned the score after review. Under NFL Rule 8, Section 1, the key point was that Goff had started his throwing motion before Young made contact. Since the defender's hit changed the direction of the ball, the league treated the play as an incomplete forward pass instead of a fumble.

Jason Kelce did not agree with the logic behind the rule. On episode 201 of the New Heights podcast, he said, “I think it's a stupid rule.If the ball goes backwards, no matter what, it's a fumble to me, right? It was a huge play in the game, a huge moment.”

Travis Kelce agreed with his brother and said the play looked like a fumble to him as well.

Jared Goff's strong start with the Detroit

The call became even more important because Detroit escaped with a 31-30 overtime win. New Orleans fell behind 21-0 before mounting a 24-point second half comeback, which made the missed defensive touchdown a key moment in the game.

Goff then faced Buffalo in Week 2 and delivered a much stronger passing performance. He completed 26 of 38 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns, but Detroit lost 41-31. He also reached 40,000 career passing yards during the game, becoming the 26th player to reach that mark, according to the supplied source.

For Goff, the controversial call helped Detroit avoid an early setback. For Jason Kelce, though, the play showed why he believes the NFL's passing rule needs another look.