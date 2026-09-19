Benny Blanco's reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding was warm but notably simple. Blanco, who attended the July 3 ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City with wife Selena Gomez, shared his thoughts during an appearance on The Martha Stewart Podcast. Rather than focusing on the star power around the event, he highlighted what he saw between the newlyweds. Blanco called the wedding “beautiful” and “lovely,” adding that it was “cool to see two people that love each other.”

Why did Benny Blanco call Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding beautiful?

Blanco did not offer a long breakdown of the ceremony, but his comments gave a clear sense of what stood out to him. When Martha Stewart asked about the wedding, he kept his response focused on the couple rather than the celebrity guest list.

“It was great,” Blanco said. “It was a beautiful wedding, and it was cool to see two people that love each other.”

He followed that with an even shorter assessment: “It was lovely.”

That may sound simple, but it also fits the setting. Blanco was not discussing the wedding from a distance. He and Gomez were guests at the New York celebration, giving him a firsthand view of the event.

The producer also confirmed that the ceremony itself was “great.” Adam Sandler officiated the wedding, and Blanco had his own brief reaction to the actor.

“He's the funniest,” he said. “I love him.”

Blanco's comments also came during a light conversation with Stewart about celebrity relationships. Stewart had mentioned having a celebrity crush but declined to reveal the person. Blanco encouraged her to say it aloud, joking that “that's how Taylor Swift and Travis got together.” Kelce had publicly expressed his interest in Swift on his New Heights podcast in July 2023.

What did Benny Blanco say about the wedding after attending?

The bigger detail in Blanco's reaction is what he chose not to focus on. Swift and Kelce's wedding attracted plenty of attention because of the famous names involved, but Blanco described the experience through the relationship itself.

That makes his comments different from a guest simply praising the scale of the celebration. He pointed to the sight of two people who love each other as the part that stayed with him.

Blanco and Gomez also had a personal connection to the occasion. Swift had attended their wedding in California in September 2025, so Blanco was returning the favor by being there for Swift and Kelce's ceremony.

For Blanco, though, the takeaway was straightforward. He saw a wedding that felt meaningful, enjoyed the celebration and left with a positive impression of the couple.

Synopsis: Benny Blanco has shared his reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding after attending the July 3 ceremony with Selena Gomez. Speaking on The Martha Stewart Podcast, Blanco praised the celebration as “beautiful” and “lovely,” while saying it was “cool to see two people that love each other.” He also praised Adam Sandler, who officiated the ceremony.