Bill Belichick's UNC football program has closed another difficult chapter, but the questions have not gone away. Recently, North Carolina announced that its investigation into the program had ended. The university said some actions showed a disregard for its values and standards, yet it will not release a written report explaining what investigators found.

That decision has triggered a mixed response from UNC fans. Some want Bill Belichick out, while others have questioned the need for the university to reveal more details about an internal investigation.

Nathan Huff Confirms No Written Report Will Follow UNC Investigation

North Carolina hired outside attorney Nathan Huff to lead the investigation. PFT reported that Huff interviewed 60 people, including Bill Belichick, during the inquiry.

“I had full run of the facility and the people that I needed to do my work, and I was able to do that thoroughly, and I made my recommendations and findings available to my client,” Huff said.

The investigation found that “certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina's values and standards of conduct.” UNC also said those actions were “isolated” and “not a systematic failure.”

However, Huff confirmed that investigators will not produce a written report. The university has also declined to provide further details about individual personnel matters.

Despite the fact that North Carolina is a public institution, there will be no written report of the investigation of its football program. https://t.co/hnItMV0gyx — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 18, 2026

The investigation reportedly looked at several issues involving the football program, including allegations surrounding possible drug use and relationships between staff members and players. UNC has not publicly connected specific findings to the departures of Michael Lombardi or Steve Belichick. Just as the news went viral, fans started to give mixed reactions.

UNC Fans Split Over Transparency As Bill Belichick Faces More Criticism

Some fans have openly turned on Belichick. One fan wrote, “Raise your hand if you're sick of Bill ‘The rules don't apply to me' Belichek.”

Another took a more cautious position, writing, “Unless a law has been broken there doesn't seem to be any requirement to report internal problems at NC.” The fan also suggested that privacy rules could apply in certain circumstances, while acknowledging that public disclosure may otherwise be discretionary. That was the commenter's interpretation, not a finding from UNC.

Others were far more direct. One supporter wrote, “UNC needs to FIRE Bill Belichick NOW and cut its losses.”The fan claimed the investigation had uncovered several problems and called for Steve Belichick to leave immediately.

Not everyone seemed interested in the details. One short reaction simply read, “We don't care.”

Another fan compared the situation to Michigan, writing, “How very Michigan of them.”

The staff changes remain significant. Michael Lombardi resigned on September 3, while Steve Belichick will leave his defensive coordinator role on October 27 after his medical leave ends.

Bill Belichick remains UNC's head coach. The university said corrective actions are underway and considers the investigation resolved.