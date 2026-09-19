Este Haim has finally offered a glimpse into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, but the singer made sure the answer stayed almost as private as the celebration itself. Haim, who attended the couple's July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden, was asked about the event during the Variety Entertainment & Technology Summit in Los Angeles. Her answer was brief. She called the wedding “glorious” and stopped there. Haim's comments give fans a rare confirmation from someone inside Swift and Kelce's guest list, but they reveal almost nothing about what actually happened that night.

What did Este Haim say about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?

Haim was asked directly about Swift and Kelce's wedding during the public panel, and she quickly made it clear that she was not going to share private details.

“I can't. You guys, I'm sorry,” Haim told the audience. She then gave the crowd one small detail about how she viewed the celebration. “All I can say is it was glorious.”

When the subject came up again, Haim stayed with the same answer. “It was glorious, that's all I can say,” she added.

The short exchange matters because Haim is not a distant celebrity acquaintance. She has been close to Swift for years, and her sisters Danielle and Alana Haim have also worked with the singer. The band appeared in Swift's “Bejeweled” music video, collaborated with her on “No Body, No Crime” and worked together on a remix of “Gasoline.” HAIM also opened for Swift during selected Eras Tour dates.

Why is Este Haim keeping the wedding details private?

Haim's silence appears to be part of a wider effort by guests to protect what happened inside Madison Square Garden. Fellow panelist Lisa Gilroy, who also attended, joked that guests had signed an NDA. “No, and I was there too, and we signed an NDA,” Gilroy said.

Haim had already hinted that fans might have to wait a very long time for a fuller account. Speaking previously about the wedding, she joked, “I think we'll leave that for a future tell-all when I'm 90,” before adding, “We'll talk about that in, like, 50 years.”

That approach fits with what several wedding guests have said since Swift and Kelce married. The couple held the ceremony privately despite a huge celebrity guest list, and Swift has yet to publicly release wedding photographs.

For now, Haim is offering fans one word rather than a story: “glorious.” And considering how carefully guests have guarded the night, that may be all they get for quite some time.