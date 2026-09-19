The Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel controversy has raised fresh questions about how female reporters build relationships across the NFL. FOX Sports reporter Jen Hale recently explained why the fallout can make that job even harder for women working around coaches, players and league sources.

Hale spoke about the issue on The Craig Carton Show on Sept. 18, 2026. Her comments came months after photos of Russini and New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel surfaced in April and led to an internal review at The Athletic.

Jen Hale Says Female NFL Reporters Face Different Rules When Building Sources

Hale did not focus only on Russini. Instead, she explained how the controversy could affect the everyday work of women trying to build trust around the NFL.

During her recent appearance on The Craig Carton Show, Hale recalled a Week 1 interview involving former NFL player and broadcaster Mark Schlereth. She said Schlereth handed a coach his card and suggested they stay in touch.

Hale then raised a question about how that same move could look if a female reporter made it. “It makes everything harder, everything tougher,” Hale said on the show. “The engagement rules are different. Developing sources is different.”

She added, “There's no way I could do that with someone that I hadn't already proven myself to.”

Her point brings the discussion back to one of the basic parts of NFL reporting. Reporters need sources. They need conversations with coaches, executives and players to break news and understand what happens inside teams. Hale argued that women can face a different level of scrutiny while trying to build those relationships.

What Happened To Dianna Russini After The Mike Vrabel Controversy?

The controversy began in April 2026 when photos of Russini and Vrabel at an Arizona resort became public. Both pushed back against suggestions of inappropriate conduct, while Vrabel called the controversy “laughable.” Russini resigned from The Athletic on April 14.

The Athletic released its five-month review on September 3. Editorial director Mike Semel examined 903 stories, 77 videos and 204 episodes of Russini's podcast. The review found that her relationship with Vrabel violated the publication's standards because it should have been disclosed. It also found no clear link showing that she used her platform to promote Vrabel or his teams.

Russini has since indicated that her NFL media career may not be over. Front Office Sports reported on Sept. 3 that she was “absolutely” planning to return and had discussed opportunities ranging from another NFL insider role to an opinion or personality position.

Hale's comments add another layer to that story, showing how the fallout has also prompted a wider conversation about the boundaries female reporters face while working inside the NFL.