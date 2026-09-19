Russell Wilson is entering a new stage of his football life still the former quarterback is still finding ways to stay close to the NFL. After 14 seasons on the field the Super Bowl champion has moved into a CBS Sports analyst role and is learning what comes next. Wilson lately spoke about the difficulty of leaving the game while also making headlines for his comments about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. His focus now appears to be on building a future away from playing, while staying connected to the sport that shaped his career.

Russell Wilson Is Building A New Career With CBS Sports After Retirement

Wilson retired from the NFL in June after a 14-year career that began with the Seattle Seahawks in 2012. He won Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle before later playing for the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants.

His first season away from the field has already brought a major change. Wilson joined CBS Sports as an NFL analyst and made his on-air debut during the Week 1 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

“I think the hardest part about the transition has been just leaving the game,” Wilson said.

However, the former quarterback is already looking ahead rather than staying focused on what he left behind.

“I think that's the biggest thing of trying to figure out, okay, gratitude, going to do something new, but also not living in the past too,” he said.

Sources: Ten-time Pro-Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson is finalizing a deal to become a CBS Sports analyst. Wilson won a Super Bowl, the Walter Payton Man of the Year award and now leaves the NFL to become an analyst on the network's pregame show that includes James Brown, Nate… pic.twitter.com/YEsi3OyDRv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

Wilson also praised his new CBS colleagues, including Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher, showing that his next chapter will still keep him close to the NFL.

Russell Wilson's Joe Burrow Comments Show His NFL Future Is Still Connected To Football

Before the Cincinnati Bengals began their season Wilson suggested that Joe Burrow could consider leaving Cincinnati if the team struggled. He later explained that his comments were linked to Burrow's strong desire to win.

“I feel like Joe, he's a rock star. He's a baller. He's a guy who wants to win,” Wilson said.

Wilson pointed to Burrow's decision to transfer from Ohio State to LSU as an example of the quarterback making a major career choice when he believed it was right for him.

The comments have kept Wilson involved in NFL conversations during his first season away from the field. His playing career is over, but his CBS role gives him a new platform to discuss the league.

For Wilson, the next chapter is not about trying to recreate his playing days. It is about finding a new place in football and making the most of what comes next.