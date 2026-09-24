Sarah Jane Ramos has directly addressed the pregnancy rumors surrounding her, but her response quickly turned toward her former fiancé Dak Prescott. Ramos denied that she is pregnant and said she is happier after leaving a relationship where she claims Prescott was “cheating on me repeatedly.” Her comments come months after the couple called off their Lake Como wedding and separated in March 2026, leaving their relationship under continued public attention.

Sarah Jane Ramos Responds To Dak Prescott Pregnancy Rumors

Ramos responded to a social media post that questioned whether she was expecting another child. She wrote, “Hi everyone. Not pregnant!! Just very thick, eating again, and happier than I've been in a long time!” She then connected her happiness to leaving the relationship and made a direct claim about Prescott's behavior.

She continued, “That's usually what happens when you aren't getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy. Hard for most of you money obsessed people to believe, I know.” Ramos also asked people to stop focusing on whether she was pregnant, adding, “I suggest all of you find something else to do with your free time because being this concerned with what I'm up to and if I'm pregnant is high key very weird and I'm pretty sure most of you need therapy. PS money doesn't buy happiness and y'all should stop obsessing over it. God bless!”

Her comments add a new layer to a breakup that has already drawn several different reports. Ramos and Prescott had been preparing for their Lake Como wedding before it was called off in March. Reports at the time also discussed claims about Prescott communicating with other women, although those reports were not established as independent findings.

Dak Prescott Previously Addressed The Split From Sarah Jane Ramos

The former couple's breakup became public just weeks before their planned wedding in Italy. TMZ reported that the relationship had been troubled for months before a confrontation during their joint bachelor and bachelorette celebrations in the Bahamas. The couple later confirmed that the wedding would not take place.

Prescott later spoke about the split at Cowboys training camp in August. Without discussing Ramos's latest allegations, he said there had been “a lot of false narratives out there on both of our sides.” He also called the breakup an “unfortunate situation” and said his main focus was being present for their children.

Prescott and Ramos share two daughters, Margaret Jane and Aurora. Court documents reported by Us Weekly confirmed that the pair were separated and seeking joint management of their children. That family connection means their public breakup is also tied to an ongoing co-parenting relationship, making Ramos's latest comments another notable chapter in a story that began with a planned wedding and ended with a public split.