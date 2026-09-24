Mike Macdonald did not expect his comments about Sean Payton to become a major NFL story. The Seattle Seahawks coach recently discussed his past disagreement with the Denver Broncos coach during an interview with Graham Bensinger, but part of that conversation was later published and quickly spread online. Macdonald said the comments were not meant for public use and apologized to Payton after the clip surfaced. Now, a separate question is drawing attention after Bensinger said the complete interview had already been sent to Seahawks PR days before it was released.

Mike Macdonald's Sean Payton Comments Put Seahawks PR Under The Spotlight

The story goes back to the Seahawks' 2024 season, when Seattle used fan-recorded videos from Denver Broncos training camp while preparing for their Week 1 game. Macdonald said Payton became upset after learning about it and accused Seattle of crossing a line. The Seahawks later won that game 26-20.

Macdonald brought up the incident during his nearly two-hour interview with Bensinger. The coach later explained that he believed there was an understanding that part of the conversation would stay off the record. “It was something I didn't intend to come out for public use,” Macdonald said. “I gotta be better in that moment for understanding I'm responsible for what I say no matter the circumstance.” He also called Payton to apologize.

The situation became more complicated after Bensinger addressed how the clip reached the public. In a statement, he said the complete interview, including the conversation about Payton, was provided to Seahawks PR on September 16, five days before it appeared on YouTube. Bensinger said no concern was raised and nobody asked him to remove the section.

Graham Bensinger Explains What Happened Before The Clip Went Public

That explanation has shifted attention toward the Seahawks' handling of the interview. A commentator described the situation by saying, “Someone in Seahawks PR was asleep,” while questioning how the segment reached publication if the team had received the full interview in advance. The comment reflects criticism of the review process, not a confirmed finding about who was responsible.

Bensinger said Macdonald contacted him after the clip began attracting attention and that the section was then removed from the interview. He also admitted that including the exchange was “my error in judgment.” By then, however, other outlets had already clipped the conversation, allowing it to continue circulating online.

Sean Payton has since said he and Macdonald are fine. Payton explained that the 2024 dispute also led Denver to change how it handled training camp videos. With the Broncos and Seahawks set to meet again in Week 6, the interview has added an unexpected storyline to their upcoming matchup, even though both coaches have now said they want to move forward.