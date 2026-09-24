Lamar Jackson had a simple answer when asked whether the Dallas Cowboys' “America's Team” label would give them an edge with NFL fans in Brazil. “This is America, that's Brazil, so we'll see. We'll see,” Jackson said with a smile. The line quickly caught attention ahead of Sunday's Cowboys-Ravens matchup at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Dallas is officially the home team, but this is far from the franchise's usual setting. For Jackson, the Cowboys' famous nickname does not automatically mean Brazil belongs to them.

Why did Lamar Jackson question the Cowboys' ‘America's Team' label?

The question came with the Cowboys preparing for their first regular-season game outside the United States since 2014. Their reputation reaches well beyond Dallas, and the “America's Team” nickname has been tied to the franchise for decades. It dates to a 1978 NFL Films highlight that pointed to the team's wide support across the country.

But Brazil presents a different test. The Cowboys may have a huge following, yet playing thousands of miles from Texas removes the comfort of their familiar home environment. Jackson's answer was short, but it captured that difference.

Lamar Jackson on Cowboys being known as "America's Team" ahead of their Week 3 matchup in Rio, via @sportswcoleman:



"This is America, that's Brazil."pic.twitter.com/zyQVxbDMeO — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 23, 2026

Dallas owner Jerry Jones has already spoken about the team's connection to Brazil, including his business interests in the country and his excitement about bringing the Cowboys there. The franchise is listed as the home team for Sunday's game, but Jackson clearly does not view that status as proof that the crowd will automatically favor Dallas.

The comment also fits the mood around the Ravens. Baltimore is treating the trip as more than an overseas event on the NFL calendar.

What has Lamar Jackson said about the Ravens' Brazil trip?

Jackson has made it clear that the Ravens are in Rio to play football, not simply enjoy the occasion. Baltimore enters Week 3 at 1-1 after giving up a 14-3 lead in a 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Jackson threw for 212 yards and a touchdown in that game, but his late interception ended Baltimore's comeback hopes.

Dallas also sits at 1-1, though the Cowboys arrive with momentum from a 37-20 win over Washington. Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, while CeeDee Lamb finished with eight catches for 153 yards and two scores.

Jackson has another issue to consider too: the Maracanã playing surface. Concerns have been raised about the turf following recent soccer matches, but the quarterback said he would leave that assessment to NFL specialists.

“I can't worry about that,” Jackson said. “I just gotta worry about getting us a dub in Brazil.”

That line may say more about Jackson's mindset than his joke about the Cowboys. The international spotlight is huge, but the Ravens quarterback is focused on the result. Whether Brazil backs Dallas or Baltimore, Jackson wants the same thing: a win in Rio.