Deion Sanders did not wait long to address Colorado's biggest problems after the Buffaloes were beaten 41-7 by Northwestern. With Julian Lewis and the offense struggling, Sanders brought in two players who know what it takes to lead Colorado at the highest level. Former Buffaloes stars Alfred Williams and Charles Johnson, members of Colorado's 1990 national championship team, shared lessons about discipline, teamwork and accountability with the current roster.

Deion Sanders Brings Colorado National Champions Into Julian Lewis' Reality Check

The message from Colorado's past came at a difficult time for the current team. Northwestern forced four turnovers in the first half, while Julian Lewis threw two interceptions and Colorado also lost two fumbles. The Buffaloes reached halftime down 21-0 and never recovered from the early mistakes.

Lewis finished with 168 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 19 of 29 attempts. Colorado still produced 348 total yards, but seven drives ended suddenly because of turnovers or failed fourth-down attempts. The result dropped the Buffaloes to 2-1 before their first Big 12 game.

Williams explained how the 1990 team handled a rough start and built stronger habits together. “We weren't going to drink during the week. We weren't going to go out during the week. We weren't going to party during the week,” Williams said, stressing the sacrifices that helped create their team culture.

Julian Lewis Faces Leadership Questions As Deion Sanders Keeps Backing His Quarterback

The bigger conversation around Lewis is not only about his two interceptions. Sanders has also been clear that he does not expect the young quarterback to become Colorado's main locker room leader yet. Lewis does not have the team's “L” patch, which Sanders uses to identify established leaders.

“I told y'all he'll be coming around the mountain, so what does that mean? He ain't there yet,” Sanders said. He then added, “I can't expect something out of you that's not in you. That's not an insult.” Sanders has continued to support Lewis as the starter.

That support matters because Lewis has already experienced very different moments this season. He threw for 366 yards and four touchdowns against Weber State before struggling against Northwestern. Colorado now heads to Baylor on September 26 for its first Big 12 game, giving Lewis and the Buffaloes a chance to respond on the field.

The lesson from Williams, Johnson and Sanders is centered on the same thing: Colorado needs stronger habits, better communication and more accountability. Lewis does not have to become the team's biggest voice overnight, but the Buffaloes need their quarterback and the rest of the roster to grow from the Northwestern loss.