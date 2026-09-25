Cris Collinsworth has spent years watching NFL quarterbacks from the broadcast booth. His recent comments showed two very different sides of his work. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to get strong praise from Collinsworth after returning to the field. At the same time, the veteran broadcaster also shared his thoughts on a young quarterback dealing with an injury. Collinsworth believes the setback could force him to change part of his game. That change, he feels, may help the quarterback become more complete as the season moves forward.

Cris Collinsworth Makes His Patrick Mahomes Love Clear During A Fun Exchange

Collinsworth was asked about his well-known praise for Mahomes during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. Dan Patrick compared Collinsworth's feelings for Mahomes with Dan Orlovsky's strong support for Matthew Stafford.

“Ooh, God, that would be tough. But yeah, probably, I guess,” Collinsworth said.

The conversation then moved to comedian Nikki Glaser, who has joked about Collinsworth's love for the Chiefs quarterback.

“Now she's starting in on my love affair of Patrick Mahomes. And I almost told Patrick when we had our meeting, ‘Hey, man, one of these games I'm just going to rip you for no apparent reason. Would you be good with that?' Knowing Patrick, he'd be like, ‘Yeah, it's fine, don't worry about it,'” Collinsworth said.

Patrick Mahomes tonight:



???? 382 passing yards

???? 3 touchdowns

???? 0 interceptions



His first game with 350+ passing yards, 3+ touchdowns, and 0 interceptions since Week 1 of the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/wJRkuTQFiV — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) September 21, 2026

Mahomes has also given Collinsworth plenty of reasons to keep watching. Through two games this season, the Chiefs quarterback has completed 47 of 74 passes for 566 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He has also rushed for 40 yards and one touchdown.

Cris Collinsworth Sees An Injury Creating A New Chance For A Young QB

Collinsworth had a different message when discussing the young quarterback's hamstring injury. The setback is expected to keep him out of Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Still, Collinsworth sees a possible benefit. He believes the break could give the quarterback time to work on his short passing and pocket play.

“Could this possibly be a good thing for the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams? Because what is he missing? We know he can make the spectacular play, the missing part of it has always been quick, accurate throws from the pocket,” Collinsworth said.

He added that a return could make the quarterback focus more on fast decisions and accurate throws.

“Let's say he comes back in two weeks, he's going to have to make quick, accurate throws from the pocket.”

That could become important for Chicago as the season continues. Collinsworth's two recent observations show what he looks for in quarterbacks. Mahomes can create big plays, while the younger quarterback now has a chance to improve the smaller parts of his game.