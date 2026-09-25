Hailee Steinfeld has opened up about a hard week at home as Josh Allen prepares for the Buffalo Bills' Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The actress and new mother shared a personal update in her Beau Society newsletter. She spoke about caring for her family, dealing with a sick pet and trying to keep her daughter Harper's routine on track. The week left her feeling worn out. Still, Steinfeld also found a simple reminder in a friend's kind act. Her words offered a close look at her life after becoming a mother.

Hailee Steinfeld Faced A Sick Pet, Late Nights And A Tough Routine With Baby Harper

Steinfeld said the week “knocked me sideways, mentally and emotionally.” Her dog Brando became sick and needed to stay overnight at the vet, while Martini was also affected by what happened.

The problems continued when Steinfeld returned home. She said, “I got home late from the vet, dinner got cold, Harper's bath time was late (again), and it took her three hours to fall asleep instead of the 30 minutes I was hoping for.”

She explained that Brando's illness had added more pressure to an already busy week. “Brando got sick, and I had to take him to the vet (he's okay!), but he had to stay overnight, and Martini was all out of sorts about it,” she wrote.

The actress also missed two regular-season Bills games as she handled family and work duties. Even so, she has continued to support Allen as he moves through the NFL season.

Congratulations to Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld, who are expecting their first child together ❤️????



(via @HaileeSteinfeld) pic.twitter.com/D7WjT6jH6D — NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2025

Steinfeld also found something positive in the middle of the stressful week. A friend brought her farm-fresh eggs and focaccia, offering a small gesture when she needed it.

Motherhood Has Made Hailee Steinfeld More At Home And Changed Her Idea Of A Perfect Day

Steinfeld has been open about how much her life changed after Harper was born. In a Coveteur interview, she said, “I'm such a homebody,” while explaining that she now enjoys having slow mornings with her family.

The actress has also spoken about the emotional side of becoming a mother. In her newsletter, she wrote, “This week I was reminded that giving back to other people always makes me feel better.” She added that the experience reminded her “how simple it is to be a good friend.”

Steinfeld and Allen welcomed Harper in April. Their daughter has also changed how Allen looks at his NFL schedule. The Bills quarterback has said the season will include more FaceTime and calls because he does not want to miss important moments in his daughter's life.

For Steinfeld, the latest update was less about fame and more about everyday family life. A sick pet, a late dinner and a baby who would not sleep turned one week into a difficult one.

But her message also showed another side of motherhood. Even during a tiring week, a small act from a friend could make the day feel a little easier.