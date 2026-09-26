The NFL is moving closer to a new part of football, and women's flag football is at the center of it. The sport is growing fast across high schools and colleges in the United States. More girls are joining teams, while schools are adding programs. The NFL has also joined hands with TMRW Sports to build a professional flag football league for women and men. That plan comes as flag football gets ready for its Olympic debut in Los Angeles in 2028. The next few years could shape how far women's flag football can go.

Fast Growth In Girls' Flag Football Is Giving The NFL A Bigger Pool Of Future Players

The numbers show why the NFL is watching closely. The NFHS reported 102,360 girls played high school flag football during the 2025-26 school year. That was a 48.7% rise from the previous year.

The sport is also getting a bigger place in college sports. The NCAA added women's flag football to its Emerging Sports for Women program in January 2026. The NCAA said a first national championship could come in spring 2028 if the needed approvals are completed.

That gives young players a clearer path. A girl can now start in high school, continue in college and then look toward the Olympic level.

Flag football will make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. That event could bring even more attention to the sport and its players.

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The @dallascowboys and @houstontexans are joining forces to make history with the first-ever Girls Flag Football Texas State Championship. pic.twitter.com/Uhd33fZhTv — NFL (@NFL) April 15, 2026

At a recent Los Angeles Rams girls flag football jamboree, about 140 high school teams and 3,500 athletes took part, according to the Rams. The size of the event showed how much the game has changed in a short time.

NFL And TMRW Sports Are Planning A Professional League As Women's Flag Football Keeps Growing

The professional side is moving too. In March, the NFL announced a partnership with TMRW Sports to develop and operate a new professional flag football league for women and men.

The plan could give players another level to reach after high school and college. It could also help the NFL build a stronger connection with a sport that is bringing more young athletes into football.

Former Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth also spoke about the idea at the jamboree. He believes women should have a chance to build a career in professional football.

“There's enough money in pro football with men that, good gosh almighty, we can share some of that,” Whitworth said.

Eagle Rock High School quarterback Nylah Moore also sees the change. She said the sport has received much more attention since her freshman year.

The professional league is still being developed, so its final teams, schedule and format are not clear yet. But the path is becoming easier to see. High school participation is rising, college opportunities are growing and the Olympics are coming.

For the NFL, women's flag football could become a much bigger part of the football world in the years ahead.