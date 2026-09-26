Jaxson Dart's injury has changed the New York Giants' plans in a matter of days. The young quarterback is now facing a long recovery after hurting his left knee against the Los Angeles Rams. While Dart focuses on getting back, support has also come his way during a difficult time. At the same time, Giants head coach John Harbaugh is preparing for another change on the roster. The team is set to add another quarterback after Dart's injury left New York with less depth at the position. Both developments show how quickly the Giants' season has changed.

John Harbaugh Confirms The New York Giants Need Another Quarterback After Jaxson Dart's Injury

While Jaxson Dart begins his recovery, Harbaugh must fix the team's quarterback depth. Jameis Winston is now the starter, while Jake Haener is expected to serve as the backup.

Harbaugh confirmed that another quarterback is coming.

“We're in the process,” he said. “We are going to have to do that. Whether we can do it before the game or not, I don't know, but we're working on that.”

He also spoke highly of Haener after watching him practice.

“He fires that thing around. He knows the offense. Have a ton of faith in him.”

Still, Harbaugh knows two quarterbacks are not enough for the weeks ahead.

“Going forward, we just can't have two, you know. So, we'll be adding guys.”

The Giants now have to manage a difficult quarterback situation while moving into the next part of the season. Winston will take over the starting role, but the team wants more protection behind him.

Jaxson Dart strains his MCL: Walks to the locker room. No crying. No cart. No drama. Will probably missed a couple games at least.



Caleb Williams strains his hammy: Cries. Gets carted off with a towel over his face. Might not even miss a game. pic.twitter.com/95xTzpPHkb — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) September 22, 2026

Harbaugh has not named the next quarterback yet. The move could come through a free agent signing or another roster decision.

Marissa Ayers Sends Jaxson Dart A Strong Message As His Recovery Begins

Away from the field, Dart has also received support from Marissa Ayers. She shared a video of herself with Dart on TikTok and wrote about the difficult days after his injury.

“It has been an emotional few days,” Ayers wrote. She praised Dart's work and his love for football while promising to stay beside him during his recovery.

“The road to recovery begins, and I promise to keep my boy covered in so much love and prayer through it all,” she wrote.

Dart suffered the injury only seven snaps into the Giants' loss to the Rams. Two defenders hit him high and low, and he landed badly on his left knee.

The 23-year-old moved quickly toward surgery because he still hopes to return this season. Harbaugh has also left that door open if the Giants reach the playoffs. A knee injury of this type can take four to six months to heal.

For now, Dart's focus is recovery, while the Giants work on their quarterback room. The support around him has offered a reminder that his next steps will matter both on and off the field.