Joe Burrow is facing fresh attention away from the football field after his rumored girlfriend Olivia Ponton raised a question about love, trust and “protective” men. The conversation came during an episode of her podcast, where she spoke with therapist Kier Gaines about relationships and romance stories. At the same time, Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are dealing with questions about their offense despite starting the season 2-0. The two stories are separate, but both have placed the Bengals quarterback in the spotlight as Cincinnati prepares for its next AFC North game.

Olivia Ponton Questions Why Women Can See Secrecy As Love And Protection

On her Booked, Blonde & Busy podcast, Olivia Ponton spoke with therapist Kier Gaines about the way people understand love through books and relationships.

Ponton brought up Xaden from Fourth Wing. The character is private and often keeps important information from Violet while saying he is trying to protect her.

“So, Xaden from Fourth Wing. He's like brooding, super private. He lies to you constantly. Xaden, but he calls it like protecting,” Ponton said. “Oh, I didn't tell you because I'm just protecting you. Like, why does I'm protecting you read as love? Like, oh, he loves me because he's protecting me, but it's just lying.”

Gaines said protection can become something else when it stops a person from making their own choices. He explained that the word can sound caring while hiding controlling behavior.

“Protection is weird. Protection is this, like, weird part of masculine identity that feels very supposed to instill a feeling of safety. But you can manipulate what you think protection is supposed to mean.”

The therapist also warned against believing that someone will always treat one person differently from everyone else.

“Don't fall for the exceptionality thing. A person is who they are. Just because you're exempt for the time being doesn't mean you'll be exempt forever.”

Heartwarming: Bengals QB Joe Burrow and his girlfriend, Olivia Ponton, hang out after team practice.



Olivia recently came out as pansexual.



There's nothing more special than love ❤️pic.twitter.com/ztDh2qi5qV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 9, 2026

Ponton's discussion focused on fiction and relationships. It was not a comment about Burrow or their rumored relationship.

Joe Burrow And The Cincinnati Bengals Face Fresh Questions Despite Their 2-0 Start

Burrow is also facing questions on the field. The Bengals have won their first two games, but their offense has not yet looked as strong as expected.

Former NFL head coach Eric Mangini spoke about the issue on First Things First and questioned why the offense has not matched the defense.

“The idea that we're talking about the offense catching up to the defense in Cincinnati is amazing and also unacceptable,” Mangini said. “When you pay three guys 30% of your salary cap…they need to go out & start producing at a really high level.”

A better offensive showing would help answer some of the early questions around Burrow and the Cincinnati attack.