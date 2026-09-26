Justin Herbert's name has suddenly entered NFL trade conversations after the Los Angeles Chargers stumbled out of the 2026 season. The speculation has raised questions about whether the franchise could consider a major change at quarterback. However, NFL insider Tom Pelissero has pushed back on that idea, reporting that the Chargers have no immediate plans to move on from their star quarterback.

Justin Herbert trade rumors receive major update

The Chargers' early struggles have created an opening for trade speculation, particularly because Herbert remains one of the league's most valuable assets. A quarterback of his calibre would command significant interest if Los Angeles ever made him available.

For now, though, there is no indication that such a move is being considered.

Pelissero addressed the situation in his latest insider report, writing, “The Chargers have no plans anytime soon to trade quarterback Justin Herbert”.

That statement provides a clear response to the growing chatter surrounding Herbert. It also matters because the quarterback has another layer of protection through his contract. Pelissero noted that Herbert has a no-trade clause, meaning he could reject a potential move even if the Chargers decided to explore one.

That makes any immediate trade scenario considerably more complicated.

Herbert's form has also helped fuel the discussion. The Chargers have struggled offensively, and criticism has increased after some underwhelming performances from the quarterback. Still, poor stretches do not automatically translate into a franchise decision to trade a player around whom the team has built its offense.

Chargers face pressure despite Herbert trade speculation

The Chargers' bigger concern appears to be fixing the problems around Herbert. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel have also faced scrutiny as the team looks for answers.

The situation could become more intense if Los Angeles continues to lose. A strong performance against Buffalo, combined with an improved showing from Herbert, could ease some of the immediate pressure. Another poor outing, however, would likely keep questions around the Chargers alive.

That does not mean a Herbert trade is imminent. Pelissero's reporting points in the opposite direction.

For the Chargers, the focus remains on correcting their season rather than preparing for life without their quarterback. Herbert's no-trade clause gives him additional control, while his value to the franchise makes any potential blockbuster deal a complicated proposition.

For now, the trade talk remains speculation. The clearest information available is that Los Angeles does not currently intend to trade Justin Herbert.