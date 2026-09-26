Travis Hunter could have a different role when Jacksonville Jaguars face New England Patriots on Sunday. The young star has mostly worked on defense through the first two games, with very few chances on offense. That may now start to change. Hunter had his busiest week of offensive practice so far, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. The Jaguars still want to be careful with him after his serious knee injury. But the team also knows Hunter can help in many ways. His role could slowly grow as Jacksonville looks for more from him.

Cameron Wolfe Reveals Travis Hunter Could Get More Offensive Snaps Against New England Patriots

Hunter has played 66 defensive snaps through two games. That is 58% of Jacksonville's defensive snaps. His role on offense has been much smaller, with just 11 snaps so far.

That could change against New England.

Cameron Wolfe reported that Hunter had his busiest week of offensive work in practice. He expects the Jaguars to use him much more on that side of the ball than they did during the first two games.

"Their plan was to ease him in coming off that serious knee injury," Wolfe said. "They planned for him to be a part-time player early and ease him up."

The Jaguars are still trying to manage Hunter's workload. The goal is not to put him on the field for every snap right away.

Wolfe also said Jacksonville knows Hunter wants to play all the time. But the team has to think about the full season. A bigger role only works if Hunter can stay available.

"The guys are starting to trust me a little more and more every week so just continuing to just get better and be comfortable out there" #jaguars WR/CB Travis Hunter on how he compares where he's at now to, two games into last season.



Hunter's full availability today: pic.twitter.com/XFgKqaTA9Z — Rachel Phillips (@rachphillipstv) September 24, 2026

So far, Hunter has one reception for eight yards on offense. At cornerback, he has allowed three catches on four targets for 28 yards and has one pass breakup.

Jacksonville Jaguars Are Slowly Expanding Travis Hunter's Two-Way Role After His Long Injury Absence

Hunter's limited role also comes from what happened last season. He missed most of the 2025 campaign after suffering an LCL injury. That left him with only nine NFL games under his belt, according to the report from The Sporting News.

Jonathan Jones of The Athletic reported that people around Jacksonville are "very patient" with Hunter.

That patience is important.

The Jaguars do not need Hunter to become a full-time player on both sides immediately. They can build his workload over time while giving him a chance to adjust to the demands of the NFL.

Jacksonville also has other options at receiver. Parker Washington has continued to develop, while Jakobi Meyers has added another option to the offense.

That gives the Jaguars room to use Hunter more carefully.

Still, the plan appears to be moving toward more involvement. Wolfe reported that Hunter's defensive rotation should continue for now, but the team hopes his workload can rise later in the season.