NFL Week 3 brings two compelling quarterback stories into focus as Brock Purdy attempts to preserve San Francisco's unbeaten start and Patrick Mahomes pursues another piece of history. Purdy has opened the 2026 season with league-leading accuracy, guiding the 49ers to a 2-0 record before Sunday's divisional meeting with Arizona. Mahomes has also led Kansas City to consecutive victories and can now match a record belonging to Tom Brady. Their challenges are different, but both quarterbacks enter the weekend carrying championship expectations and early-season momentum.



Purdy Targets Perfect Start With San Francisco



Purdy has completed 45 of 56 passes through two weeks, giving him an NFL-best completion rate of 80.4%. He has thrown for 492 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 8.8 yards per attempt, showing the precision driving San Francisco's unbeaten opening.



His Week 2 performance against Miami stood out. Purdy completed 20 of 22 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, added a score on the ground and finished with a 149.1 passer rating during a 35-13 victory. The 49ers scored touchdowns on their first five possessions.



Purdy now faces Arizona and head coach Mike LaFleur, an assistant from Kyle Shanahan's coaching tree. San Francisco's strong supporting cast strengthens the quarterback's position. Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle remain central pieces, while veteran receiver Mike Evans gives Purdy a downfield target.A victory would move the 49ers to 3-0 and reinforce the belief that Purdy is entering his prime rather than benefiting from Shanahan's system.



Mahomes Moves Closer To Tom Brady Record



Mahomes enters Kansas City's game against Miami with 114 victories in his first 149 starts, including the postseason. One more win would draw him level with Brady's record of 115 victories through a quarterback's first 150 starts.



The Chiefs needed overtime to defeat Indianapolis in Week 2, with Mahomes completing 32 of 47 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns. His ability to rescue games remains an advantage when protection breaks down or the offense falls behind schedule.



Mahomes has warned that praise cannot replace the hunger created by disappointment. Kansas City heard doubts during the offseason, and its response has been a 2-0 start built around execution.

Week 3 features Buffalo hosting the Chargers and Baltimore facing Dallas in the NFL's Maracana debut. Yet the quarterback spotlight belongs to Purdy and Mahomes. One is trying to re-establish San Francisco as an NFC frontrunner; the other is attempting to place his name beside Brady's in another historic category.

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