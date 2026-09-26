Jalen Hurts carries a lot for Philadelphia Eagles. He runs the offense, makes fast calls, takes hits and faces the pressure that comes with being the team's quarterback. The job gets even bigger in Philadelphia, where every game brings strong attention from fans every Sunday. After Hurts spoke about how hard it is to explain the weight of the position, Nick Sirianni gave his own view. The Eagles coach made his trust in Hurts clear and explained why he feels lucky to have him leading the team during a demanding part of the season.

Nick Sirianni Explains Why Jalen Hurts Has Earned His Full Trust In Philadelphia

Nick Sirianni did not try to make the quarterback job sound easy. He said it brings “a lot of hard work” and “a lot of responsibility.” He also pointed to the praise and blame that come with the role.

For Sirianni, the mental side matters just as much as what happens during a game. He said a quarterback needs strong mental toughness because the NFL can bring big highs and hard lows from one week to the next.

“I love him”



???? Nick Sirianni says he's happy to have Jalen Hurts playing the most important position in sports & could not ask for a better partner than the Eagles QB



“It takes great mental toughness to sustain the ups and downs” pic.twitter.com/EXp6B6xdtH — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) September 26, 2026

That is why Sirianni's comments about Hurts stood out. He said, “I'm sure glad we have Jalen Hurts playing the most important position in sports in Philadelphia because I love him and everything that he's done for us and everything he'll continue to do for us.”

Jalen Hurts Gives Nick Sirianni More Reason To Trust Him As Eagles Chase 3-0

Hurts helped Philadelphia beat the Tennessee Titans 24-20 last week. He completed 26 of 37 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions, but the Eagles still found a way to win.

The biggest moment came late. Hurts led a 12-play, 65-yard drive in less than two minutes. He then connected with Darius Cooper for the winning three-yard touchdown with nine seconds left.

Through two games, Hurts has 467 passing yards, five touchdown passes and two interceptions. He has also added 62 rushing yards.

Philadelphia now faces the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. The matchup gives Hurts another chance to show why Sirianni has so much faith in him.

Sirianni also compared his bond with Hurts to his relationship with general manager Howie Roseman. He said, “I couldn't ask for a better partner in this journey.”

That line shows how much Sirianni values the relationship. Hurts is not only expected to make plays. He is also trusted to handle pressure, lead the offense and stay ready when a game turns difficult.