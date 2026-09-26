Taylor Swift's new song about Travis Kelce has already become a talking point beyond the music world. “Cleveland!” appears on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore and draws from Kelce's Ohio roots and his relationship with Swift. But Cleveland Browns analyst Ken Carman was not exactly swept up by the romantic tribute. Instead, he turned the song into the setup for a joke about what Swift might sing if their marriage ever ended.

Travis Kelce's ‘Cleveland!' song gets mocked by Browns analyst

Swift released “Cleveland!” as one of four additional tracks on the extended version of her album. The title immediately caught NFL fans' attention because Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, with his older brother Jason.

The song also appears to look at Kelce through the lens of their relationship, giving fans another glimpse into how Swift approaches their marriage through music.

Carman, however, took a very different approach while discussing the track on The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima LIVE. The Cleveland sports personality joked about a possible future breakup before launching into an improvised song of his own.

“It's just about her finding her husband. The love of her life. Hopefully, that never happens. If they get a divorce, you know the next song. You know what that's going to be?”

Carman then sang a deliberately chaotic parody about a river catching fire, repeating the phrase “River on fire” as part of the joke.

His comments were clearly framed as humour, but they added another layer to the growing conversation around Swift's latest Kelce-inspired release.

Taylor Swift's Travis Kelce tribute faces more criticism

Carman was not the only person to question the song. Influencer Poppie Platt also offered a critical take in The Telegraph, focusing on what she viewed as the way Swift presents her relationship with Kelce.

“It's striking that the love songs Swift writes for Kelce are rooted in public perception rather than her inner feelings; she cares more about how the world sees them together than how she sees him.”

The criticism comes as Swift and Kelce continue to attract intense attention from both NFL and pop culture audiences.

Kelce also became part of another viral Swift moment during the Chiefs' game against the Colts. After he scored his first touchdown of the season, Swift pointed toward her wedding ring while cameras showed her celebrating.

The gesture prompted criticism from sports broadcaster Craig Carton, who questioned Swift's past complaints about being filmed during Chiefs games.

For now, “Cleveland!” remains another highly discussed chapter in the Swift-Kelce story. Whether listeners hear it as a sincere love song, a playful tribute to Kelce's roots, or something else entirely depends largely on how they interpret Swift's lyrics.