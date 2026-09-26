Green Bay Packers are making a change on the offensive line after a rough opening to the season. The team is adding veteran guard Laken Tomlinson from Dallas Cowboys practice squad. The move comes as Green Bay deals with injuries and poor play inside. Green Bay Packers have changed their left guard three times in three games. Their line has struggled to protect Jordan Love and create room for the run. Tomlinson brings years of NFL experience and 162 starts. Green Bay hopes he can bring some order to a unit that needs help.

Green Bay Packers Turn To Laken Tomlinson After A Difficult Start And A Growing Need For Experience

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Green Bay Packers are signing Laken Tomlinson after taking him from the Dallas Cowboys practice squad. He has spent more than a decade in the NFL.

Rapoport wrote, "At age 34, with 162 starts under his belt, Tomlinson will help an O-line that needs it." The veteran was the 28th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions. He later played for the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.

Tomlinson has appeared in 173 regular-season games and started 162 of them. He also made the Pro Bowl in 2021 with San Francisco. His experience could be useful for a Packers group that has been forced to make changes almost every week.

Long-time NFL guard Laken Tomlinson is being signed by the #Packers off the #Cowboys practice squad, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



At age 34, with 162 starts under his belt, Tomlinson will help an O-line that needs it. pic.twitter.com/pqTOhm5MPc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2026

The veteran has played 99 percent of his career snaps at left guard. That matches an important need in Green Bay, with Aaron Banks dealing with toe and knee injuries. Tomlinson also started 116 straight games from 2018 through 2024, showing how much experience he has at the position.

Green Bay Packers Need Laken Tomlinson As Injuries And Blocking Problems Continue To Put Pressure On Jordan Love

The Packers' need became clear in their loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie Jager Burton started at left guard, while Jacob Monk played right guard. Both players struggled to keep pressure away from Jordan Love.

Green Bay has also lost right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele for the season because of a torn patellar tendon. Center Sean Rhyan had his right thumb checked after the Falcons game, adding another concern to an already unsettled group.

The numbers have been difficult for Green Bay. Its pass block win rate is only 16 percent through three games, the lowest mark since ESPN Research began tracking the metric in 2017. The Packers are also averaging only 48.7 rushing yards per game.

Jordan Love has taken plenty of pressure. He was hit 15 times in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings and 12 more times against Atlanta. After the loss, head coach Matt LaFleur said, "Right now I don't know what we're doing well offensively."

Tomlinson last played for Houston in 2025, starting seven of 10 games before losing his role. He later joined the Baltimore Ravens practice squad and did not play. Dallas signed him to its practice squad on September 9.