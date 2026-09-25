Olivia Ponton gave fans a small look into her life after attending Vogue's Milan Fashion Week event in Italy. The model shared a mirror photo of her black gown and joked about how she looked in the outfit. Her post came as interest around her connection with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continued. The two have not publicly confirmed that they are a couple. Still, they have been seen together several times in recent months. From NFL training camp to major social events, Ponton and Burrow have kept people guessing about where they stand.

Olivia Ponton Shared Her Black Milan Fashion Week Look Before Giving Fans A More Personal Glimpse

Ponton attended the Milan event on September 22, where the show took place outside Prada's historic store at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

She later shared clips from the event on Instagram. One photo showed her checking her outfit in a mirror. The black floor-length dress had an open back, thin straps and details around the waist and hips.

“My ‘does my b*tt look good in this outfit' photo,” Ponton wrote.

The post gave fans a quick look at her style during Milan Fashion Week. It also showed a more playful side of the model away from the usual event photos.

Ponton later held a fan Q&A and spoke about surfing. She said she would like to take a surf trip during the winter and wondered if Tahiti could be her next destination.

Heartwarming: Bengals QB Joe Burrow and his girlfriend, Olivia Ponton, hang out after team practice.



Olivia recently came out as pansexual.



There's nothing more special than love ❤️pic.twitter.com/ztDh2qi5qV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 9, 2026

Her Q&A then moved to a more personal subject. A fan asked what she had struggled with most in recent years, leading Ponton to discuss friendships in her 20s.

Olivia Ponton Revealed She Has Been Thinking About When To Move On From Friendships And Have Hard Conversations

“Definitely not ‘the most,' but something I opened up this week on my podcast with @kiergaines was friendships in your 20s. How to know when you should move on or have difficult conversations with friends in your life that may hurt you.”

Her answer showed a different side of Ponton. Her fashion posts often bring attention, but she also appears willing to speak about issues that can affect people in everyday life.

At the same time, interest in Ponton has continued because of her connection with Burrow. The two were seen together at Bengals training camp in August, where they sat close and spoke during a break.

Their connection first drew attention in late 2024. They were also seen together during Kentucky Derby weekend in May, with PEOPLE reporting that they arrived at a Derby Eve event with a group that included Burrow's parents.

Neither Ponton nor Burrow has publicly confirmed their relationship status. Their appearances together have continued to fuel interest, while Ponton has also focused on fashion, travel, friendships and her own career.