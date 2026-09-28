Jalen Brunson had a familiar place in mind while hosting Saturday Night Live. The New York Knicks star joked about returning to Madison Square Garden, the same venue where Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married in July. Brunson made the comment during his SNL debut on September 26, as he looked ahead to the 2026-27 NBA season. His joke came during a monologue that also featured surprise appearances from Knicks teammates Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart. Brunson, 30, is preparing to return to MSG with the Knicks after their NBA championship win this summer. While talking about the new season, he pointed out the very different event that had taken place at the arena only months earlier. His comment linked the Knicks' home court to one of 2026's biggest celebrity weddings.

Jalen Brunson Brings Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Into SNL Monologue

Brunson did not spend long getting to the Madison Square Garden joke. “The new season is just a couple of weeks away, and I got to say, it's going to be pretty cool to be back in Madison Square Garden,” he said. He then added, “Looking around like, ‘Wow, just a few months ago, this was the exact spot where Taylor and Travis got married.'”

The line worked because MSG is usually linked with Knicks basketball, but Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce used the famous New York arena for their July 3 wedding. Swift and Kelce married there in a ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler, with hundreds of guests from sports and entertainment attending.

The moment also came during Brunson's first SNL hosting appearance. Four Knicks teammates appeared during his monologue, turning the segment into a mix of basketball jokes and personal moments. With Brunson now preparing to defend the Knicks' title, his next visit to MSG will carry a very different sporting focus.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden Wedding

Madison Square Garden looked very different on July 3. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated their wedding at the arena in front of a star-filled guest list, while a large sign outside later read “JUST&T MARRIED.” The wedding was confirmed by Swift's representative after the ceremony.

The couple's wedding also became a memorable part of the arena's 2026 calendar. Travis Kelce later spoke about the night during an ESPN interview with Chris Berman. “It was the best night of my life,” Kelce said. He added, “Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of love that was in the air.”

For Brunson, the venue is now tied to two major moments in the same year: the Knicks' championship run and Swift and Kelce's wedding. His SNL joke simply pointed out that the next time he walks onto the MSG court, he may remember what happened there just months earlier.