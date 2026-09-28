Matt Stafford suddenly had a second spotlight on Sunday night, and this one had nothing to do with football. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback appeared in Taylor Swift's new “Patient Zero” music video, which premiered during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on September 27. Stafford can be spotted in several scenes, including a party sequence with Colin Farrell. His wife, Kelly Stafford, also appears in the video. The cameo came as Swift premiered the video while receiving the inaugural Artist Director Honors at the VMAs.

Matt Stafford Appears In Taylor Swift's ‘Patient Zero' Video

Stafford's appearance is easy to miss at first. The Rams quarterback wears a tuxedo and appears during an event scene alongside Colin Farrell. In another part of the video, Stafford and his wife Kelly can be seen dancing in the background. He also appears in a shot with Farrell.

The cameo is part of a larger group of celebrity appearances in “Patient Zero.” Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell have the main acting roles, while Swift plays Farrell's former wife. Cara Delevingne also appears, along with NFL broadcasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson and former NHL player Jarret Stoll.

There is also a small Swift connection behind Stafford's appearance. Matthew and Kelly Stafford were among the guests at Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding earlier this summer. That friendship helps explain how the Rams quarterback ended up joining Swift's latest video alongside several other familiar faces.

Taylor Swift's ‘Patient Zero' Video Has More Hidden Clues

Stafford's cameo was not completely random. Fans noticed a possible clue in an earlier “Law & Order” sketch featuring Swift, where the word “Aries” appeared. Since Stafford plays for the Los Angeles Rams, some fans connected the clue to his appearance in the video. Teen Vogue also highlighted that connection after the premiere.

The video itself follows a darker story. Johnson plays a woman whose relationship with Farrell's character takes a dangerous turn, while Swift appears as his dead former wife. Swift directed the video and said she wanted to explore gothic ghost stories, true crime and psychological thrillers through the project.

That makes Stafford's brief appearance one small part of a much bigger celebrity-filled video. For football fans, though, spotting the Rams quarterback in a Taylor Swift music video while he was also playing on “Sunday Night Football” made the crossover especially unexpected.