Travis Kelce has weighed in on Taylor Swift's new song "Cleveland!", and brother Jason had plenty to say too. The pair reviewed the track on the September 30 episode of New Heights. Travis said his hometown is buzzing. Jason said he and his wife Kylie have had it on repeat. Swift released the song last Friday as one of four new tracks on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore. It arrived one day before the Guardians clinched the AL Central title and a first-round bye, so the timing suited Cleveland perfectly.

What did Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift's "Cleveland!"?

Travis opened the Wednesday episode with the song. "Cleveland is rocking right now!" he said. Then he thanked his wife by name. "Shout out to Tay Tay for making that song, just giving the city a little more life."

The timing helps. The Guardians clinched the AL Central the day after the song came out and now wait for the White Sox in the ALDS, which starts Saturday. Travis is a minority owner of the club, so he has a real stake in the mood around town.

The song itself is about Swift's romance with Travis and his hometown of Cleveland Heights. Her lyric about being shown the Heights also reads as a nod to the podcast name. Another line mentions their wedding at Madison Square Garden this summer. The lyric video adds what looks like personal phone footage of Travis driving Swift through his old neighborhood, including Cleveland Heights High School. Online reaction has been mixed, with some listeners split on how the song treats her critics. The Encore expands her 2025 album, which came out on October 3, 2025.

How did Jason Kelce react to the song?

Jason went further than a thumbs up. "Dude, that song is incredible. Kylie and I have been listening to it so much. There's just something about it that makes you feel real good. It's a great song," he said.

Jason's praise carries weight because he knows the setting. He and Travis grew up in Cleveland Heights, so the song is about their home turf as much as Swift's marriage. New Heights has also become a regular stop in the Swift story. She joined the show in August 2025 and used it to announce The Life of a Showgirl. Now one host is her husband and the other is her brother-in-law, reviewing her new music on the same set.

It is easy to see why the brothers are leaning in. The track touches on their hometown, hints at their podcast and covers Travis's wedding, which makes it personal for the whole Kelce household.

The Guardians open the ALDS on Saturday, with the new song now tied to the city's October mood. Three other tracks on The Encore are still waiting on a verdict from the Kelce brothers.