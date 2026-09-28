Michael Strahan is getting a happy family moment after a hard chapter with his daughter, Isabella Strahan. The former NFL star recently visited Isabella during Parents Weekend at the University of Southern California. He shared a photo with her, showing how much her life has changed since her cancer diagnosis. Isabella was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2023 and went through surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. She later became cancer-free and returned to college. For Strahan, seeing Isabella back at school is more than a family visit. It is a sign that life is moving forward.

Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Strahan Is Back At College After Her Difficult Cancer Battle

Strahan has spoken openly about how Isabella's illness changed him as a father. Before the diagnosis, he had heard messages about how no parent should have to hear that their child has cancer.

That message felt very different when it became part of his own life.

“One of my twins, Isabella, ended up with a brain tumor. And going in right before her freshman year at college,” Strahan said.

He also spoke about the support his family received from St. Jude and Duke Children's Hospital. For Strahan, that help became deeply personal after his family entered a difficult period.

“So to have it come around full circle and have them be there to help me in my biggest time of need for my daughter was special. So thank you to St. Jude and Duke Children's Hospital,” he said.

Isabella Strahan was 19 when doctors found her medulloblastoma in October 2023. She had been dealing with nausea, dizziness and trouble walking before doctors discovered the brain tumor.

HEARTBREAKING: #NFL legend Michael Strahan opened up about his daughter Isabella's battle with brain cancer.



“I knew she wouldn't quit—she was going to fight, and she did. I always say she is stronger than I am”



She said: “Dad, I'll do whatever. I want to live.'”



????



(NY Post) pic.twitter.com/o3szal3cwJ — MLFootball (@MLFootball) January 22, 2025

Her treatment included two brain surgeries, chemotherapy and radiation. After months of treatment, Isabella announced in 2024 that she was cancer-free and later returned to USC.

Michael Strahan Finds A Happier Family Moment As Isabella Strahan Returns To Normal Life

Now, Isabella Strahan is back at USC and building her life again. Strahan recently traveled to Los Angeles for Parents Weekend and shared a selfie with his daughter.

“Parents weekend with @isabellastrahan Fight On,” he wrote.

The photo showed a much happier side of the family's journey. Isabella was smiling and holding up a peace sign as she spent the weekend with her father.

But Strahan has also made it clear that the fear from those difficult years does not simply disappear. He previously spoke about the worry that comes with every scan.

“There will not be a time where she's getting a scan where I won't be on pins and needles,” he said.

For Strahan, the experience also changed how he sees other families dealing with cancer. He once heard those stories from the outside. Then his own family had to face one.

Today, Isabella Strahan is back at school and spending time with her family. For Michael Strahan, that simple Parents Weekend visit carries the weight of everything his family has been through and the hope of what comes next.